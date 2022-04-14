Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Delhi Govt to issue COVID-19 Guidelines Tomorrow as active cases increase in the National Capital, Get Details Here

    Delhi Govt to issue COVID Guidelines for Schools: With the number of active COVID-19 cases increasing in the National Capital, Delhi Government is expected to release revised guidelines for schools and educational institutions tomorrow. Get details here.

    Published On: Apr 14, 2022 17:34 IST
    Delhi Govt to issue COVID-19 Guidelines Tomorrow
    Delhi Govt to issue COVID-19 Guidelines Tomorrow

    Delhi Govt to issue COVID Guidelines for Schools: Following the identification of COVID-19 cases at a school in Delhi, the state government has decided to issue fresh COVID-19 guidelines to be followed by educational institutions. Today, Delhi Government announced that it will release revised guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at schools in the National Capital tomorrow i.e., 15th April 2022 - Friday. The decision to issue new or revised guidelines for schools was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

    New Guidelines Following Rise in Active Cases

    The decision to issue revised COVID-19 guidelines has been taken by the Delhi government in light of the rise in the active cases in the National Capital. Addressing the concern around the same, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that "COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation."

    In fact, today i.e., on 14th April, media reports of a student and teacher having tested positive for COVID-19 infection have surfaced. Following this, the school has switched to the online learning mode. Addressing the safety of students at school, Mr Sisodia also added that "I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard.”

    299 fresh COVID-19 Cases in National Capital

    Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also hinted toward issuing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if the need arises on 13th April 2022. In the last two days, the national capital has reported 299 fresh COVID-19 cases. This translates to a 118% rise in COVID cases in two days with the positivity rate rising to 2.49%. Addressing concerns of the parents and students, Delhi CM had issued a statement saying "We are keeping an eye on the situation," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "If need be, we will bring in SOPs for Delhi schools for Covid."

    Also Read: School Student and Teacher Test Positive of COVID in Delhi, Students sent back home

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories