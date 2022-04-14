Delhi Govt to issue COVID-19 Guidelines Tomorrow as active cases increase in the National Capital, Get Details Here

Delhi Govt to issue COVID Guidelines for Schools: Following the identification of COVID-19 cases at a school in Delhi, the state government has decided to issue fresh COVID-19 guidelines to be followed by educational institutions. Today, Delhi Government announced that it will release revised guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at schools in the National Capital tomorrow i.e., 15th April 2022 - Friday. The decision to issue new or revised guidelines for schools was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Guidelines Following Rise in Active Cases

The decision to issue revised COVID-19 guidelines has been taken by the Delhi government in light of the rise in the active cases in the National Capital. Addressing the concern around the same, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that "COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation."

COVID cases have slightly increased...but no hospitalization, so need not worry.Since Covid is there, we have to learn to live with it...A general (COVID)guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow.1 or 2 COVID cases (of kids),1 teacher from school:Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/VJDuk0OPEy — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

In fact, today i.e., on 14th April, media reports of a student and teacher having tested positive for COVID-19 infection have surfaced. Following this, the school has switched to the online learning mode. Addressing the safety of students at school, Mr Sisodia also added that "I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard.”

299 fresh COVID-19 Cases in National Capital

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also hinted toward issuing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if the need arises on 13th April 2022. In the last two days, the national capital has reported 299 fresh COVID-19 cases. This translates to a 118% rise in COVID cases in two days with the positivity rate rising to 2.49%. Addressing concerns of the parents and students, Delhi CM had issued a statement saying "We are keeping an eye on the situation," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "If need be, we will bring in SOPs for Delhi schools for Covid."

