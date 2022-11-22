    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations from December 1, Detailed Schedule Soon

    The directorate of Education, Delhi will begin the Delhi Nursery Admission2023 process from December 1, 2022, onwards. Parents looking to admit their children to entry-level classes can visit the website or click on the direct link here to check the schedule. 

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 09:19 IST
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Delhi, Directorate of Education will begin the Delhi Nursery Admission process from December 1, 2022, onwards. The schedule for Nursery Admissions 2023 is available on the official website of the Directorate of Education. Parents who wish to secure admission for their wards in the Nursery section can check here the schedule and related details for admission. 

    According to the schedule released, the Eligibility criteria for the admissions will be released on November 28, 2022, while the admission process will begin on December 1, 2022. Parents can submit the nursery applications until December 23, 2022. Parents are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and admission points carefully before filling out the Nursery applications. 

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Application form will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Education - edudel.nic.in. The link to the Nursery Admission Schedule is also available here. 

    Delhi Nursery Admissions Schedule - Click Here

    Instructions for admissions

    According to the details mentioned on the schedule, all the private unaided recognized schools conducting admissions in pre-school, pre-primary, or Class 1 level will have to reserve 25% seats for EWS category and PwD category students. 

    The private unaided recognized schools have also been asked to upload the details of the children admitted and in-waiting under open seats and the marks allotted under the point system of each school must also be mentioned.  

    Schools have also been asked to ensure that the criterion-wise break up of points of all the applicants is displayed on their website as well.

    Upper Age limit for Entry level admissions

    Those interested in securing admission to the entry-level classes are advised to cross-check the age limit mentioned by the Delhi Directorate of Education. Check the upper age limit below. Delhi University Admissions 2023

    The detailed notification containing the eligibility criteria, application details, and admission instructions will be available on the official website soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for further details. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
