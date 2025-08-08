Delhi Private Schools Must Get Government Permission Before Increasing the Fees, Details Here

Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday, August 7, 2025 said that all private and unaided schools of the capital will need to seek the state government’s approval before raising the fees. As informed by Minister Sood, only around 350 schools built on government-allotted land were required to seek approval before hiking their fees until now. Schools were not permitted to charge any increased fees for the sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, this order was often ignored or challenged by private institutions.
“With the introduction of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, this regulation will now apply to all private schools across the city,” Sood added, crediting the legislation to end arbitrary fee hikes and playing a critical role in sustaining accountability in the education system.
The official data states, “The new law also addresses various shortcomings in the existing system, which relied on the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973 (DSEAR), and several court judgments.”
Also Read: BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Releasing Today at bhu.ac.in; Download Status PDF Here
These rules applied mostly to schools built on government land with specific allotment conditions, leaving a large number of schools outside the scope of fee regulation. The data highlighted approximately 1,443 private schools across the state which are built on private land or government land without such conditions have remained unregulated for years.
In an official order dated June 8, 2022, the Department of Education (DoE) invalidated the fee hikes proposed for the 2020-21 academic session. Schools were not allowed to charge any increased fees for the sessions 2020-2021 and 2021-22. It continued to state that following the COVID-19 pandemic, the then government approved fee hikes for 227 schools. Only 28 out of 262 schools were reviewed that submitted fee hike proposals for academic session 2023-24.
Related Stories
“Such a casual approach allowed schools to raise fees without scrutiny. Several of these institutions later obtained stay orders against government circulars meant to curb such hikes,” the order mentioned.
Also Read: PUMDET 2025: WBJEEB Begins Registration, Apply Online a wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet/ Exam on August 24
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 is responsible for regulating the fee hike in all schools. It was introduced in the Assembly on Monday, August 4, 2025.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation