    Delhi University 2nd Phase Internal Exam To Be Held for those who Missed Papers in May-June

    Delhi University will conduct the internal exams again for students who failed to appear for the May-June exam due to various reasons. Registration for DU internal exams will begin from 29th June 2022. Know details here 

    Updated: Jun 23, 2022 11:22 IST
    Delhi University 2nd Phase Internal Exam
    Delhi University 2nd Phase Internal Exam: As per the updates, the University of Delhi has decided to conduct a 2nd phase of internal exams for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses who earlier, missed the paper due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. DU conducted the previous physical mode of examination for all the undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in May-June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. 
     
    Earlier, the university issued a notice regarding the same. The notice further states that the registration for DU Internal examination will begin on 29th June 2022. In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), a separate provision will be made for registration by SOL. 

    Delhi University 2nd Phase Internal Exam Notification 

    The notification states the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes including students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to COVID-19 Pandemic and other reasons. 

    DU UG and PG Exams 2022 

    The previous round of physical mode exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes was conducted in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.
     
    As per media reports, the D.S. Rawat, the Dean of Examination also informed that "The attendance was around 97% during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations." 

    CUET 2022 Exam Dates Announced 

    National Testing Agency has also released the CUET 2022 exam dates. The officials have confirmed that Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) exam 2022 for undergraduate programmes will be held on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 as well as on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022 on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 
     

     

