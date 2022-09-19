DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022 Declared for Plus One and Two at keralaresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala plus one and plus two equivalency results 2022 today in online mode. Students can check their Kerala equivalency result 2022 for classes 11th and 12th on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. To download the Kerala equivalency result 2022, candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022 Plus One - Direct Link (Available Now)

DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022 Plus Two - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022?

Now that the result of Kerala DHSE equivalency for Plus one and Plus two has been announced, candidates will be able to check it in online mode. They will have to visit the official website to download their DHSE Kerala Equivalency result. Students can check their result at these websites -

keralaresults.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

dhselkerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

How To Check DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022?

To download the Kerala equivalency result, candidates will have to visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the - DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam - August 2022 or DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - August 2022 link. A login page will appear on the screen, now enter the roll number and date of birth and submit it. DHSE Kerala Equivalency will be displayed, students must download it and save it for future reference.

What After Downloading DHSE Kerala Equivalency Result 2022?

After the release and download of the Kerala Equivalency result for Plus one and two, students are advised to go through the details mentioned on it. As per the updates, the result will likley to have details like - name, class, board, marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status etc. They must verify the details mentioned in the result, in case of any discrepancy, they can contact the officials.

