DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation and Scrutiny Result 2023 Declared, Download PDFs Here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the revaluation and scrutiny results of DHSE Kerala Plus Two examination 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the revaluation in order to improve their marks can check and download the result in the form of a pdf file from the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.

The board officials released the DHSE Plus two results 2023 on May 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.95% this year, which is slightly less than the previous year. In 2023, the examination authority conducted the annual board exams for class 12th students from March 10 to 30.

Kerala Plus Two Revaluation and Scrutiny Result 2023 Direct Links

Candidates who have applied for the revaluation and the scrutiny of their class 12th board results can go through the direct links provided below to check and download their results.

Particulars Direct Links DHSE Kerala HSE +2 Scrutiny Result Click Here

List of Students who secured 10% or above scores in Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Click Here

Changed Marks In Revaluation Result Click Here



How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation/ Scrutiny Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Kerala HSE +2 revaluation and scrutiny results pdf in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results links that are given under the examination tabs available on the homepage

Step 3: The Kerala Plus Two revaluation or scrutiny result 2023 pdf will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the results and download the pdf files

Step 5: Print a hard copy for further reference

Also Read: JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 List Today, Check Counselling Schedule Here