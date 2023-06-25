JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 List Today, Check Counselling Schedule Here

  1. Home
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be releasing the JoSAA counselling mock seat allocation list today, June 25, 2023. Candidates can check and download the mock seat allotment list from the official website- josaa.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 25, 2023 13:54 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the JoSAA counselling mock seat allocation list today, on June 25, 2023, in online mode. Once available, those registered candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check and download the mock seat allotment list through the official website- josaa.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the examination authority will issue the mock seat allocation - 2 on June 27, 2023, at 10 am. Whereas candidates can complete their registration and choice-filling process for academic programmes under JoSAA 2023 by June 28 till 5 pm. The data reconciliation, seat verification, and validation process for allocated seats is scheduled for June 29, 2023. The Round 1 seat allocation list will then be published on June 30, 2023.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JoSAA 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of Mock Seat Allocation-1 list

June 25, 2023

Announcement of Mock Seat Allocation-2 list

June 27, 2023

Last date to complete the registration for JoSAA and choice filling 

June 28, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats 

June 29, 2023

Seat Allocation (Round 1)

June 30, 2023

How to check JoSAA 2023 Mock Seat Allotment List online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check the JoSSA mock seat allotment list 2023.

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in
  • Step 2: After this, click on JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Fill out the required login details and then click on submit
  • Step 4: The JoSSA mock allotment list 1 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future reference

What is JoSAA?

The Ministry of Education has established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for the purpose of overseeing and organizing the joint seat allocation process for admissions to 118 institutes during the academic year 2023-24. These institutes consist of 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 38 Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs). The admission procedure for all the academic programs offered by these institutes will be conducted through a unified platform.

