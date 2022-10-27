DNB Final Theory December 2022 Registration To Commence on 29 Oct, Check DNB Final Theory Exam Dates Here

DNB December 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the DNB/ DrNB final theory registration and exam dates for December 2022 session. The DNB/ DrNB final theory registration 2022 will begin on 29th October at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can register online for DNB theory exam 2022 till 18th November 2022.

As per the released schedule, the DNB theory exams will be conducted on 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th December 2022 at various examination centres across the country. Along with the DNB exam dates 2022, the NBE has also announced the tentative exam schedule for the upcoming academic year 2023.

DNB Final Theory Dates 2022 For December Session

Events Dates Release of Information Bulletin 29th October 2022 Availability of DNB final theory exam registration form 29th October 2022 (3 PM) Last date to register for DNB final theory exam 18th November 2022 (11:55 PM) DNB final theory exam 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th December 2022

DNB Final Theory Exam Dates Official Notice

Along with announcing the DNB/ DrNB exam dates, the NBEMS has also said that it has issued helpdesk numbers for candidates. “For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/ 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS Application helpdesk portal or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal,” the NBE statement said.

The DNB information bulletin will also be released on 29th October that will have details of the exam, eligibility criteria, fee structure of DNB theory exam, DNB scheme of exam and other exam related details. NBEMS will conduct the DNB final theory exams at allotted exam centres across the country.

NBE Releases Tentative Schedule for Academic Year 2023

Along with the DNB registration and exam dates 2022, the NBE has also released the tentative exam schedule for the upcoming academic year 2023. Due to COVID-19, the joining of DNB Post MBBS Broad speciality and DrNB Superspecialty trainees for the 2020 session was delayed. Therefore, DNB/DrNB final exams for these trainees are scheduled to be held in 2023. Also, the DNB Broad Specialty (Post MBBS) trainees of 2020 admission session will not be eligible to appear in the DNB final theory exam in December.

Tentative Academic Year 2023 Schedule