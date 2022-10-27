MHT CET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts for CAP Round 2, Confirm Seats Till 29 Oct

MHT CET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell Maharashtra has started the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) web option entry for round 2 today i.e 27th October 2022. Candidates can enter their MHT CET choices of colleges and courses at the official website - fe2022.mahacet.org. To complete the MHT CET counselling web option entry 2022, candidates have to use their application number and password in the login window.

During the MHT CET counselling 2022 web option entry, candidates have to fill out the list of courses and colleges as per their interests and choices. The officials will consider the MHT CET web option as the final for preparing the allotment list for the candidates.

MHT CET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates MHT CET Online Submission & Confirmation of CAP Round-II 27th to 29th October 2022 Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II 31st October 2022 Acceptance of seats by candidate 1st to 3rd November 2022

How To Fill MHT CET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry for Round 2?

While entering the Maharashtra CET counselling web options, the candidate can fill in as many choices of colleges and courses in the decreasing order of preference. To do so, they can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - fe2022.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the CAP Portal link.

3rd Step - Now, on the new page login and select the Web Option Entry.

4th Step - Fill in the course and college preferences in the order of preference.

5th Step - Also, save the options and click the submit button. Also, download and save the same.

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result

As per the updates, the MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on 31st October. Candidates have to accept the offered seats between 1st to 3rd November 2022. The MHT CET seat allotment 2022 is done based on choice filling, the marks secured, and the available seats. Also, candidates who get a seat other than their first choice and wish to upgrade must select - not freeze for a better seat and pay the seat acceptance fee online.