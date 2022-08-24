DNB PDCET Results 2022 Likely Today, Check at nbe.edu.in

DNB PDCET Results 2022: As per media reports, the National Board of Examinations will be announcing the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2022) Today. Students who have appeared for the DNB PDCET 2022 exams conducted on July 24, 2022 can visit the official website today to check the results.
DNB PDCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to 14 speciality courses. To check the results students are required to vsut the official website and enter the DNB PDCET 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided. Those students who qualify the exams will be eligible for further admission counselling procedure. The schedule for the DNB PDCET 2022 counselling will be released soon after the results are declared.
How to check DNB PDCET 2022 Results
The National Board of Examination is expected to announce the DNB PDCET 2022 Results on the official website soon. To check the scorecard students are required to login through the result link provided on the homepage. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the DNB PDCET 2022 Results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of National Board of Examination
Step 2: Click on the DNB PDCET 2022 Section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result link
Step 4: Enter the DNB PDCET 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
What details are mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result sheet
The DNB PDCET 2022 Result Sheet will contain the details of the examination, candidate details and the marks and qualifying status of the students. The details mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result sheet is provided below.
- Candidate Name and Roll Number
- Name of Examination
- Mark Secured in each subject
- Total mark and minimum marks required
- Qualifying status of candidates
- Eligibility for counselling
What after DNB PDCET 2022 Results
After the DNB PDCET 2022 Results are declared, the board will announce the counselling schedule for further admissions. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exams will be able to apply for the counselling procedure. Qualified candidates are required to fill in the applications and complete the online choice filling procedure after which the board will release the seat allotment list for the students.
About DNB PDCET
National Board of Examination conducted the DNB PDCET 2022 exams for the admissions to specializations such as Anesthesiology Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Nuclear Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Pediatrics, Pathology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Psychiatry, Radiation, Oncology, Radiodiagnosis and Respiratory Medicine.
Also Read: KMAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Kerala KMAT Session 2 Hall Tickets on cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here