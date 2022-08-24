DNB PDCET Results 2022 Likely Today, Check at nbe.edu.in

DNB PDCET Results 2022: As per media reports, the National Board of Examinations will be announcing the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2022) Today. Students who have appeared for the DNB PDCET 2022 exams conducted on July 24, 2022 can visit the official website today to check the results.

DNB PDCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to 14 speciality courses. To check the results students are required to vsut the official website and enter the DNB PDCET 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided. Those students who qualify the exams will be eligible for further admission counselling procedure. The schedule for the DNB PDCET 2022 counselling will be released soon after the results are declared.

How to check DNB PDCET 2022 Results

The National Board of Examination is expected to announce the DNB PDCET 2022 Results on the official website soon. To check the scorecard students are required to login through the result link provided on the homepage. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the DNB PDCET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Board of Examination

Step 2: Click on the DNB PDCET 2022 Section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result link

Step 4: Enter the DNB PDCET 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

What details are mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result sheet

The DNB PDCET 2022 Result Sheet will contain the details of the examination, candidate details and the marks and qualifying status of the students. The details mentioned on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result sheet is provided below.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Mark Secured in each subject

Total mark and minimum marks required

Qualifying status of candidates

Eligibility for counselling

What after DNB PDCET 2022 Results

After the DNB PDCET 2022 Results are declared, the board will announce the counselling schedule for further admissions. Candidates who have qualified the entrance exams will be able to apply for the counselling procedure. Qualified candidates are required to fill in the applications and complete the online choice filling procedure after which the board will release the seat allotment list for the students.

About DNB PDCET

National Board of Examination conducted the DNB PDCET 2022 exams for the admissions to specializations such as Anesthesiology Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Nuclear Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Otorhinolaryngology, Pediatrics, Pathology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Psychiatry, Radiation, Oncology, Radiodiagnosis and Respiratory Medicine.

Also Read: KMAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Kerala KMAT Session 2 Hall Tickets on cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here