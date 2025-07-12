DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Status Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has released the Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on July 12, 2025. Students can check their seat allotment result online at the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

If a student gets a seat in CAP Round 1, they must accept the seat using their login ID and password between July 13 to July 15, 2025. Read here for more details about DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025: What to Do Next?

After checking the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, here’s what students need to do next: