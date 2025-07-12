DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Status Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has released the Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on July 12, 2025. Students can check their seat allotment result online at the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
If a student gets a seat in CAP Round 1, they must accept the seat using their login ID and password between July 13 to July 15, 2025. Read here for more details about DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025: What to Do Next?
After checking the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, here’s what students need to do next:
-
Download your seat allotment letter from the official website and keep it safe for admission.
-
Accept your seat online and pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 (this fee cannot be refunded).
-
After accepting the seat, go to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) or your allotted college before the last date.
-
Bring all your original documents for checking. If you do not go on time, your admission may get cancelled.
-
If you did not get a seat in Round 1, don’t worry. You can still join CAP Round 2. The list of vacant seats will be shared, and you can fill a new option form.
Steps to Check DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Result?
Follow these easy steps to check your Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 CAP Round 1 seat allotment online:
Step 1: Go to the official website at poly25users.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/diploma25
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025”
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details and click Submit
Step 4: Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your seat allotment and take a printout for future use
