DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Released at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE) has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025. The list is released on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students who opted for diploma engineering courses at government-aided and private polytechnic colleges across the state of Maharashtra can check the merit list online on the official website. Students can submit their CAP Round 1 choice forms from today, July 8, 2025 till July 10, 2025.
The DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 is provisional which enables the applicants to check their rankings and eligibility for eventual counselling sessions. In case a student finds discrepancies or irregularities within the merit list, they can notify the board and get it rectified the earliest before the release of the final list.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 admissions:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Category Name
|
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions
|
Board name
|
Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dte.maharashtra.gov.in
poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Counselling format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
Categories
|
All India
State quota
J&K Students
|
Details mentioned
|
Candidate’s General Merit Number
Category-wise Rank
Eligibility Status
|
Counselling round 1 dates
|
July 8 - 10, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
July 7, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 Allotment Results
|
July 12, 2025
How to Check DTE Maharashtra Diploma Merit List 2025?
Student can check the provisional DTE Maharashtra Diploma First Merit List 2025 online on the official website by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Merit List 2025’
- DTE Maharashtra merit list 2025 PDF will appear
- Search your status and download the list for future reference
DTE Maharashtra Diploma Merit List 2025: Instructions for Candidates
- Students are advised to check the official websites at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and dtemaharashtra.gov.in routinely for any official update or notification from the board.
- Carefully fill the application form to avoid any discrepancies in the final merit list.
- Keep all the documents readily available for the counseling and verification procedure.
- Students are advised to keep up with the dates throughout the application process and do not miss out on deadlines.
- The inclusion in merit list does not necessarily guarantee admission, candidates must fill out the forms and confirm their seats for their respective CAP rounds.
