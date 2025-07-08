Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Released at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic: DTE Maharashtra has released the provisional Polytechnic Merit List 2025 on poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students can check their ranks and counseling eligibility online. Students must complete the CAP Round 1 choice forms between July 8 to 10, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 8, 2025, 12:23 IST
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 released.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE) has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025. The list is released on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students who opted for diploma engineering courses at government-aided and private polytechnic colleges across the state of Maharashtra can check the merit list online on the official website. Students can submit their CAP Round 1 choice forms from today, July 8, 2025 till July 10, 2025. 

The DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 is provisional which enables the applicants to check their rankings and eligibility for eventual counselling sessions. In case a student finds discrepancies or irregularities within the merit list, they can notify the board and get it rectified the earliest before the release of the final list. 

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025 admissions:

Overview 

Details 

Category Name 

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admissions

Board name 

Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dte.maharashtra.gov.in

poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Counselling format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

Categories 

All India

State quota

J&K Students

Details mentioned 

Candidate’s General Merit Number

Category-wise Rank

Eligibility Status

Counselling round 1 dates

July 8 - 10, 2025

Merit list release date 

July 7, 2025

CAP Round 1 Allotment Results

July 12, 2025

How to Check DTE Maharashtra Diploma Merit List 2025?

Student can check the provisional DTE Maharashtra Diploma First Merit List 2025 online on the official website by following the mentioned steps:

  1. Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Merit List 2025’
  3. DTE Maharashtra merit list 2025 PDF will appear
  4. Search your status and download the list for future reference

DTE Maharashtra Diploma Merit List 2025: Instructions for Candidates

  • Students are advised to check the official websites at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and dtemaharashtra.gov.in routinely for any official update or notification from the board.
  • Carefully fill the application form to avoid any discrepancies in the final merit list.
  • Keep all the documents readily available for the counseling and verification procedure.
  • Students are advised to keep up with the dates throughout the application process and do not miss out on deadlines.
  • The inclusion in merit list does not necessarily guarantee admission, candidates must fill out the forms and confirm their seats for their respective CAP rounds.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News.

    ... Read More

