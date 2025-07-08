DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Released at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE) has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025. The list is released on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Students who opted for diploma engineering courses at government-aided and private polytechnic colleges across the state of Maharashtra can check the merit list online on the official website. Students can submit their CAP Round 1 choice forms from today, July 8, 2025 till July 10, 2025.

The DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 is provisional which enables the applicants to check their rankings and eligibility for eventual counselling sessions. In case a student finds discrepancies or irregularities within the merit list, they can notify the board and get it rectified the earliest before the release of the final list.