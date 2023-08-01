DU Admission 2023: Top Delhi University Colleges with Highest Number of Registrations

  1. Home
DU Admission 2023: This article lists the top 10 Delhi University colleges with the highest number of registrations for DU Admission 2023. The article also provides information on the most popular boards among the applicants

 

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 18:09 IST
DU Admission 2023: Delhi University's admission process has been started. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exam are participating in the counselling process for different colleges. While all the colleges provide good quality education, there are some colleges that have been most preferred by the candidates.

As far as college selection goes, Kirori Mal College has risen to the top of the varsity with 1,61,533 candidates choosing this North Campus institution. Hindu College is the second most popular choice, with 158,548 students choosing it, and Hansraj College is the third most popular choice, with 157,162 registrations.

DU Admission 2023: Check List of Most Preferred Colleges

Check out the list of most sought colleges by candidates for DU Admission 2023 below:

College

No. of Candidates Registered

Kirori Mal College

161533

Hindu College

158548

Hansraj College

157162

Ramjas College

156068

Sri Venkateswara College

154375

Dyal Singh College

141675

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

136349

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

135773

DelhiCollege of Arts and Commerce

127633

Ramanujan College

127113

Apart from this, there have been 1,56,068 registrations at Ramjas College, 1,54,375 at Sri Venkateswara College, 1,41,675 at Dyal Singh College, 1,36,349 at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, 1,35,773 at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, 1,27,633 at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, and 1,27,113 at Ramanujan College, which is on the list of additional preferred colleges.

Additionally, 1,98,490 students, the largest number of applicants for DU Admission 2023 comes from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With 9,413 and 7,880 pupils, respectively, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and the Bihar School Examination Board were the second and third most popular boards.

