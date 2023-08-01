DU Admission 2023: Top Delhi University Colleges with Highest Number of Registrations

DU Admission 2023: Delhi University's admission process has been started. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exam are participating in the counselling process for different colleges. While all the colleges provide good quality education, there are some colleges that have been most preferred by the candidates.

As far as college selection goes, Kirori Mal College has risen to the top of the varsity with 1,61,533 candidates choosing this North Campus institution. Hindu College is the second most popular choice, with 158,548 students choosing it, and Hansraj College is the third most popular choice, with 157,162 registrations.

DU Admission 2023: Check List of Most Preferred Colleges

Check out the list of most sought colleges by candidates for DU Admission 2023 below:

College No. of Candidates Registered Kirori Mal College 161533 Hindu College 158548 Hansraj College 157162 Ramjas College 156068 Sri Venkateswara College 154375 Dyal Singh College 141675 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 136349 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 135773 DelhiCollege of Arts and Commerce 127633 Ramanujan College 127113

Apart from this, there have been 1,56,068 registrations at Ramjas College, 1,54,375 at Sri Venkateswara College, 1,41,675 at Dyal Singh College, 1,36,349 at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, 1,35,773 at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, 1,27,633 at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, and 1,27,113 at Ramanujan College, which is on the list of additional preferred colleges.

Additionally, 1,98,490 students, the largest number of applicants for DU Admission 2023 comes from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With 9,413 and 7,880 pupils, respectively, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and the Bihar School Examination Board were the second and third most popular boards.

