    DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB Second Cut-Off Registrations Close Today, Apply at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

    Delhi University NCWEB Admissions against the second round to close today. Candidates eligible for admissions as per the second round cutoff can visit the official website of the university admission portal and complete the admission process. 

    Updated: Nov 4, 2022 11:05 IST
    DU NCWEB 2022 2nd Cutoff Registrations
    DU NCWEB 2022 2nd Cutoff Registrations

    DU NCWEB 2nd Cutoff Admission: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board will be closing the DU NCWEB 2022 Registrations against the second cutoff today - November 4, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for the Delhi University NCWEB 2022 admissions based on the second cutoff list can complete the registration process for admissions through the link available on the official website. 

    NCWEB Registrations - Click Here

    Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admissions are conducted for women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of the University of Delhi. To apply for the NCWEB admissions candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the link given. As per the instructions given by the university the colleges are required to complete the application for admission until November 5, 2022, and the last date for students to pay the fee is November 6, 2022.

    DU NCWEB 2022 Schedule - Click Here

    DU NCWEB 2022 Admission Second Cutoff Registration

    The Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Second Cutoff list was released on November 1, 2022. Those candidates who are eligible for admission to the programmes offered based on the 2nd cutoff list can visit the official website of NCWEB to complete the admission process. 

    Step 1: Visit the NCWEB official website

    Step 2: Click on the NCWEB Admission link

    Step 3: Enter the required details and fill in the application form

    Step 4: Upload all documents and submit the fee

    Step 5: Click on the final submission tab 

    Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Vacant Seats at admission.uod.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories