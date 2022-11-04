DU Admissions 2022: NCWEB Second Cut-Off Registrations Close Today, Apply at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

DU NCWEB 2nd Cutoff Admission: Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board will be closing the DU NCWEB 2022 Registrations against the second cutoff today - November 4, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for the Delhi University NCWEB 2022 admissions based on the second cutoff list can complete the registration process for admissions through the link available on the official website.

Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admissions are conducted for women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of the University of Delhi. To apply for the NCWEB admissions candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the link given. As per the instructions given by the university the colleges are required to complete the application for admission until November 5, 2022, and the last date for students to pay the fee is November 6, 2022.

DU NCWEB 2022 Admission Second Cutoff Registration

The Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Second Cutoff list was released on November 1, 2022. Those candidates who are eligible for admission to the programmes offered based on the 2nd cutoff list can visit the official website of NCWEB to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Visit the NCWEB official website

Step 2: Click on the NCWEB Admission link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload all documents and submit the fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission tab

