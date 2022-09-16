DU Admissions 2022 Phase 2 Applications Commence, Apply at du.ac.in, Check application details here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi university which started the admission process for the undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session has now commenced the Phase 2 of the DU Admission applications 2022. The DU Admission 2022 Phase 2 applications were based on the scores of the CUET Examinations which were declared by the National Testing Agency on September 16, 2022.

Students who have qualified the CUET 2022 entrance exams and have completed the registration process on the DU CSAS portal can now continue with the Phase 2 of the DU Application process.

Delhi University 2022 Application process is being conducted in Three phases. Phase 1 is the registration process where students are required to enter the basic details to register themselves for the admission process. Phase 2 of the applications where the CUET scores need to be uploaded for seat allotment and merit list procedure. Phase 3 of the applications is the release of the Seat allotment list and the merit list for the admissions.

DU 2022 Admission Registrations

DU Admissions 2022: How to complete Phase 2 of Applications

To complete the Delhi University Admissions under Phase 2 candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the DU Admission 2022 Portal

Step 2: Click on the DU 2022 CSAS portal to login

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials created

Step 4: Click on the link given to enter the percentile, scores and choices as per preference

Step 5: Enter the percentile and CUET score in the respective fields

Step 6: Submit the choice of course and college as per preference

The last date for students to complete the Delhi University CUET Applications is October 3, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying for the admissions to the Delhi University Undergraduate programmes in the affiliated colleges must make sure that they complete the applications within the time window given. The first merit list for Delhi University admissions are expected to be announced by October 11, 2022.

