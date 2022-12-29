DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Applications Close Today, Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Special Spot Round 2 Admissions 2022: Delhi University will close the application window for Special Spot Counselling Round 2 today. According to the schedule, the last date for students to apply for DU Admissions Special Spot Counselling Round 2 is December 29, 2022. Candidates who have not yet been allotted seats in the counselling round can complete the applications for the same through the official website.

DU will be closing the admissions for the 2022-23 academic session by December 31, 2022. The allotment list for DU Special Spot Counselling Round 1 will be released on December 20, 2022, and the last date for students to complete the admissions to the allotted courses is December 31, 2022.

DU Admission Details

Until now, Delhi University has filled 65,000 seats out of the total 70,000 seats offered for undergraduate courses in the affiliated institutions. Candidates can complete the applications for the special spot round through the admission portal. After the applications are submitted the university will release the allotment list and candidates allotted seats will be able to complete the admission process at the respective college.

Delhi University is conducting the second special spot round for admissions to the remaining vacant seats in the colleges affiliated with the university. The university will prepare the allocation list based on the availability of seats, merit required for the specific programmes, the order of preference of the programme, and the college and category allotted.

Candidates allotted seats in the special spot admission round are required to take admissions as it is mandatory. Students will also not be provided with an option to upgrade or withdraw the seats during the second spot round admissions.

