DU Admissions 2022 To End On December 31, Check Special Spot Round Schedule Here

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has announced that the admission process of all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs for the academic session 2022-23 will end on December 31, 2022. It has also notified that admission to UG programmes under special spot rounds for certain shortlisted colleges will start on December 18, 2022. As per the officials, candidates who earlier applied in CSAS-2022-UG and were not admitted to any college can participate in the special spot round.

"It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," Registrar Vikas Gupta told in an official notice. After several rounds of seat allocation, the university has been able to fill approx. 63, 900 out of 70,000 available seats.

DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Admission Round Schedule

Event Date Display of Vacant Seats December 18, 2022, till 5.00 pm Application form December 19 (10.00 am) to 20, 2022 (11.59 pm) Seat Allocation against special spot round December 22, 2022 (10.00 am) Acceptance of allocated seats December 22 (10.00 am) to 23, 2022 (4.59 pm)

DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Admission Round

As per the university, students will not be able to withdraw the admission on the announcement of the special spot admission round. However, aspirants will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges, subject to the availability of seats.

Candidates are not allowed to upgrade or withdraw during the special spot round. Furthermore, it is necessary to take admission in the special spot round, “Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD, the university added.

