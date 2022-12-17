    DU Admissions 2022 To End On December 31, Check Special Spot Round Schedule Here

    DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will conclude the admissions for the academic year 2022-23 on December 31, 2022. Candidates willing to take admissions can participate in the special spot round. Check details here

     

    Updated: Dec 17, 2022 11:54 IST
    DU Admissisons 2022-23
    DU Admissisons 2022-23

    DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has announced that the admission process of all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs for the academic session 2022-23 will end on December 31, 2022. It has also notified that admission to UG programmes under special spot rounds for certain shortlisted colleges will start on December 18, 2022. As per the officials,  candidates who earlier applied in CSAS-2022-UG and were not admitted to any college can participate in the special spot round.

    "It is notified that the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 shall be Saturday, December 31, 2022," Registrar Vikas Gupta told in an official notice. After several rounds of seat allocation, the university has been able to fill approx. 63, 900 out of 70,000 available seats.

    DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Admission Round Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Display of Vacant Seats

    December 18, 2022, till 5.00 pm

    Application form

    December 19 (10.00 am) to 20, 2022 (11.59 pm)

    Seat Allocation against special spot round

    December 22, 2022 (10.00 am)

    Acceptance of allocated seats

    December 22 (10.00 am) to 23, 2022 (4.59 pm)

    DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Admission Round

    As per the university, students will not be able to withdraw the admission on the announcement of the special spot admission round. However, aspirants will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges, subject to the availability of seats.

    Candidates are not allowed to upgrade or withdraw during the special spot round. Furthermore, it is necessary to take admission in the special spot round, “Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD, the university added.

    Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022 Vacant Seats For Special Spot Round To Release on Dec 18, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories