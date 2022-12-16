DU UG Admission 2022 Vacant Seats For Special Spot Round To Release on Dec 18, Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release list of vacant seats for special spot round of DU UG admissions on December 18 in online mode. Candidates will be able to download DU UG vacant list for special spot round from the official website - du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been selected can apply for admission to DU UG special round from December 19 to 20, 2022. To be considered in this round, the candidate has to opt for special spot admission round through their dashboard.

In addition to this, the candidates who have applied in CSAS 2022 and have not accepted admission in any colleges on the date of declaration of the special round are eligible to participate. DU informs candidates that it will be mandatory for them to take admission to the seat allocated in the special DU spot admission round.

How To Download DU UG Admission 2022 Vacant Seats for Special Spot Round?

As per the official notice, the number of vacant seats for the special DU spot admission round will be declared on December 18, 2022 at DU admission portal- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can download DU UG vacant seat list by following below provided steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Delhi University Admission - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - DU vacant seats for spot special round.

3rd Step - On the new page, college-wise vacant seats for each category will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, download and save the same for future reference.

DU UG Merit List 2022

As per the released dates, Delhi University will release the allocation list on December 22, 2022. Candidates will not have an option to - upgrade and withdraw their admission during the DU UG special spot admission round 2022. The university states that the seat allocated in this round will be final. The allocations in the spot round will be done based on the availability of seats, programme-specific merit of the candidates, order of preference of programme and college, and category.

