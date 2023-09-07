DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today, Allotment Result on September 11

DU BTech Spot Admission Round 1: Delhi University will begin the registration process for B.Tech spot admission round 1 today, September 7, 2023. According to the given schedule, the link for students to apply for the spot admissions will be made live at 5 pm on the official website. Candidates who have not yet been allotted a seat in the previous counselling rounds can visit the official website and register for the spot admission round.

Candidates can apply for the spot admission round until September 9, 2023. When applying candidates are required to enter their choice of course and college based on the availability of seats after the previous allotment rounds. The list of vacant seats available for various B.Tech programmes will be announced on the official website today by 5 pm.

Delhi University B.Tech spot admission registration link will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to register for the spot admission round will also be made available on this page.

DU B.Tech Spot Admission Round 1 Registration - Link to be available soon

DU B.Tech spot admission round 2 registration process will begin on the official website today. Candidates participating in the spot admission round need to first register for the same through the registration link on the official website. Follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU B.Tech admission

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the CSAS portal

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill in the choices for allotment

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

