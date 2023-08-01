DU CSAS Merit List 2023: Over 2 lakh candidates considered for admission based on preferences filled, check statistics here

DU CSAS Merit List 2023: University of Delhi has released the first merit list and CSAS seat allotment today. Candidates who registered themselves for admission at DU via CUET UG 2023 scores can check the merit list online at admission.uod.ac.in. A total of 2,02,416 candidates are considered for the first seat allocations based on their first preferences.

As per the data released, in its first round, 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for allocation based on their preferences of programme and college combinations. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the first CSAS round itself.

Delhi University informed 7,042 candidates got their first preference and about 22,000 candidates got admission to colleges from their first five preferences. More than half of the students who were admitted to DU colleges are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Delhi University CSAS Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU CSAS 2023: Number of candidates allotted seats

Check the gender-wise number of candidates who have been allocated seats in the first round of DU CSAS admission allotment list 2023:

Gender Number of students allocated seats Male 40,565 Female 45,287 Transgender 1

DU UG Admission 2023

Those candidates who got a seat in any of the DU colleges will have to accept the seat by 4:59 PM on August 4. DU colleges will then process the applications till August 5, 2023. Those students whose application is approved will have to submit the fees by August 6. Candidates must note that only those who complete the admission process and submit the fees before the deadline will be able to ‘upgrade’ their preference and participate in the second round of seat allocation.

DU Admissions 2023: What documents are required for DU Admissions?

These are the important documents a candidate needs to apply for DU:

CUET UG score card

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Government-issued ID card such as Aadhar, PAN, Drivers license, Voter ID

Category/caste certificate, if needed

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: Top Delhi University Colleges with Highest Number of Registrations