DU Exam 2022: Delhi University Exams to be held in Offline Mode, Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking Online Exams

DU Exam 2022 in Offline Mode: Crushing even the last bit of hope left for Delhi University Students, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea filed before it seeking the upcoming DU Exam 2022 in online mode. As per reports, now, the Delhi University Exams 2022 for 2nd and 3rd year students, will now be held as per its original schedule and mode i.e., in offline mode or pen-and-paper mode, as Delhi HC has rejected a plea filed by students seeking online exams. As per the official update, the plea challenging the offline exams stands “dismissed as withdrawn”.

Plea Rejected by Justice Rekha Palli

However, Justice Rekha Palli dismissed the order on behalf of the Delhi HC stating that “"This is not the right time to pass any order.” However, she allowed students to approach the court again in case there is any change in the circumstances. The judge allowed the students to withdraw the petition and the pleas were 'dismissed as withdrawn.’

8 DU Students Move HC Seeking Online Exams

Earlier in the week, 8 students from Delhi University had decided to take legal course of action against the varsity to seek relief against the varsity’s decision to hold offline exams. Delhi University, in its order dated 11th February 2022, had said that the exams for the even semester students in Semester 4 and 6 will be conducted offline while Semester 2 students will appear for online OBE exams. Challenging this decision of the university regarding DU Exams 2022; the group had moved Delhi High Court. The petition filed before the High Court, not only sought legal relief against offline exams but also demanded that Delhi University to conduct exams for all semesters through Open Book Examination, OBE mode which is conducted online.

The plea against the Delhi University’s decision to hold offline exam for even semester students came following an intense phase of online protests and social media protests demanding online exams for all. In fact, prior to moving Delhi High Court, students had also reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking OBE exams for all the students. However, finally, the students group decided to take legal course to get relief against the offline exams. But looking at the dismissal of plea by Delhi High Court, it seems that the DU Semester Exams 2022 will now be held in offline mode only, as per the schedule released earlier.

