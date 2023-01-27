DU Financial Support Scheme 2022 Application Window To Close Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

DU Financial Support Scheme 2022: As per the latest updates, the University of Delhi (DU) will close the registrations for Financial Support Scheme 2022 soon. The remaining candidates must apply for the same before January 31, 2023. Those who wish to apply for DU Financial Support Scheme 2022 can visit the official website i.e. du.ac.in for the registration form.

The official statement of the university reads, “The scheme offers a fee waiver to economically weaker students in line with the Government's motto "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas". The fee waiver under the scheme will include all components of fee paid by students except examination fee and hostel fee. UG, PG students admitted in the colleges are not eligible for this scheme".

DU Financial Support Scheme 2022- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who is Eligible for DU Financial Support Scheme 2022?

A full-time bonafide student studying at the University of Delhi in its Department/ Institutions belonging to the following categories is eligible to apply. Candidates who have-

Family income less than 4,00,000 will be provided a fee waiver of up to 100%

Family income between 4,00,000 – 8,00,000 will get a fee waiver of up to 50%

Documents Required for DU Financial Support Scheme 2022

Delhi University has prescribed a list of documents that are needed to be submitted to the DSW office along with the application form. Candidates can check out the required documents below

(a) Annual family income certificate for the Last Financial Year in the standard format issued by Tehsildar or equivalent Competent Authority and per the committee's access.

(b) Copies of ITR of parents, wherever applicable

Copies of mark sheet of the last exam passed.

Copy of bonafide student in Degree/Postgraduate degree course

Copy of Fee Receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately.

Copy of Bank Pass Book showing the student's name, Account number, IFSC code, and Photograph pasted at the appropriate place.

Also Read: IGNOU Admissions 2023: IGNOU Introduces MA Environmental Studies Course, Know How to Apply Here





