  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 List Out for BA, BCom Programmes; Download PDF Here

Breaking News

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 List Out for BA, BCom Programmes; Download PDF Here

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 has been released for BA and BCom programmes. Candidates can download the cut-off pdf on the official website: ncweb.du.ac.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 26, 2023 19:43 IST
NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023
NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has published the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU NCWEB) 2nd Special Cut-off list today: September 26, 2023. The cut-off list has been released for B.A. and B.Com programmes. Candidates can download the list on the official website: du.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the admission against DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023 list will begin tomorrow: September 27, 2023. Those who wish to take admission must register online. Candidates can also download the NCWEB 2nd special cut-off list here.

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access them is provided below:

B.A. Programme

Click Here

B.Com Programme

Click Here

DU Cut-off List 2023 Closed for Many Prominent Colleges

DU NCWEB Cut-off 2023 list for admission to B.A. Programmes in political science and history (general category candidates) have been closed for various colleges such as Hansraj Colleges, Jesus and Mary College, PGDAV, Miranda House, Satyawati College, Keshav Mahavidyalya, JDM College, Aryabhatta College among others. 

Candidates who wish to secure admission under the second cut-off must pay the prescribed admission fee. DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 comprises college, category, course-wise score, and marks. 

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 for BCom 

Check out the second special cutoff for BCom below:

College Name

Cut-off

Miranda House

81

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

45

Bhagini Nivedita College

45

Aryabhatta College

45

Bharti College

54

College of Vocational Studies

45

Jesus and Mary College

Closed

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

50

Ramanujan College

50

Hansraj College

Closed

SPM College

55

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: Schools, Colleges Likely to Remain Closed on Sept 29; Check Updates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023