DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 List Out for BA, BCom Programmes; Download PDF Here

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has published the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (DU NCWEB) 2nd Special Cut-off list today: September 26, 2023. The cut-off list has been released for B.A. and B.Com programmes. Candidates can download the list on the official website: du.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the admission against DU NCWEB 2nd special cut-off 2023 list will begin tomorrow: September 27, 2023. Those who wish to take admission must register online. Candidates can also download the NCWEB 2nd special cut-off list here.

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access them is provided below:

DU Cut-off List 2023 Closed for Many Prominent Colleges

DU NCWEB Cut-off 2023 list for admission to B.A. Programmes in political science and history (general category candidates) have been closed for various colleges such as Hansraj Colleges, Jesus and Mary College, PGDAV, Miranda House, Satyawati College, Keshav Mahavidyalya, JDM College, Aryabhatta College among others.

Candidates who wish to secure admission under the second cut-off must pay the prescribed admission fee. DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 comprises college, category, course-wise score, and marks.

DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut-off 2023 for BCom

Check out the second special cutoff for BCom below:

College Name Cut-off Miranda House 81 Aditi Mahavidyalaya 45 Bhagini Nivedita College 45 Aryabhatta College 45 Bharti College 54 College of Vocational Studies 45 Jesus and Mary College Closed Keshav Mahavidyalaya 50 Ramanujan College 50 Hansraj College Closed SPM College 55

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: Schools, Colleges Likely to Remain Closed on Sept 29; Check Updates Here