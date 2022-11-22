DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2022 (Today): Check BA and BCom Programmes Cutoff List at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB 4th Cutoff 2022 (Today): As per the released schedule earlier, the University of Delhi will be releasing the DU 4th cut-off list for BA, BCom programmes for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022 today - 22nd November. Candidates who have registered for admission to BA, BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list at ncweb.du.ac.in. Based on the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list 2022, online admission will begin tomorrow, 23rd November 2022.
DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board 4th cut-off 2022 includes the category, college and course-wise scores based on the DU best of four marks of candidates in the qualifying exam or class 12th. The University of Delhi will release 5 DU NCWEB cut-off lists 2022 along with a special drive cut-off.
DU 4th Cut-Off List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)
DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off Admissions 2022 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List
|
22nd November 2022
|
DU NCWEB admission against 4th Cut-off list
|
23rd November 2022 (10 AM)
|
Last date for admission
|
24th November 2022 (11.59 PM)
|
College to complete approvals for admission
|
25th November 2022 (5 PM)
|
Last day of payment
|
26th November 2022 (5 PM)
How To Download DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List 2022?
The NCWEB cut off for 4th round will be available in the form of a PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can download the DU UG NCWEB 4th cutoff list by following the steps given below -
- 1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.
- 3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.
- 4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.
- 5th Step - The 4th cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes will appear.
- 6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.
Also Read: DUET 2022 PG, PhD Results Announced at nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here