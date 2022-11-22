DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2022 (Today): Check BA and BCom Programmes Cutoff List at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB 4th Cutoff 2022 (Today): As per the released schedule earlier, the University of Delhi will be releasing the DU 4th cut-off list for BA, BCom programmes for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022 today - 22nd November. Candidates who have registered for admission to BA, BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list at ncweb.du.ac.in. Based on the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list 2022, online admission will begin tomorrow, 23rd November 2022.

DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board 4th cut-off 2022 includes the category, college and course-wise scores based on the DU best of four marks of candidates in the qualifying exam or class 12th. The University of Delhi will release 5 DU NCWEB cut-off lists 2022 along with a special drive cut-off.

DU 4th Cut-Off List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List 22nd November 2022 DU NCWEB admission against 4th Cut-off list 23rd November 2022 (10 AM) Last date for admission 24th November 2022 (11.59 PM) College to complete approvals for admission 25th November 2022 (5 PM) Last day of payment 26th November 2022 (5 PM)

How To Download DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List 2022?

The NCWEB cut off for 4th round will be available in the form of a PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can download the DU UG NCWEB 4th cutoff list by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 4th cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes will appear.

6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.

