DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2022 To Release on 22 Nov at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check Admission Dates Here

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: As per the schedule released, the University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG 4th cut-off list 2022 for admission on 22nd November. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 4th cutoff list 2022 for BA and B.Com programmes at ncweb.du.ac.in. According to the admission schedule released by the university, the DU NCWEB 4th cut-off list admission process will continue till 24th November 2022.

DU NCWEB cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12. Earlier, the authorities released the DU NCWEB special cutoff list for BA and BCom on 15th November 2022.

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off List 22nd November 2022 DU NCWEB admission against 4th Cut-off list 23rd November 2022 (10 AM) Last date for DU NCWEB admission 24th November 2022 (11.59 PM) College to complete approvals for admission 25th November 2022 (5 PM) Last day of payment 26th November 2022 (5 PM)

How To Download DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off List 2022?

The Delhi University NCWEB cut off for 4th round will be released in online mode in the form of PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB 4th cutoff list by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 4th cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

DU NCWEB Special Cut-off List 2022

As per the recent released special cut-off of NCWEB, the highest cut-off for the BCom programme for the General category is 88% at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 87% marks and Jesus and Mary College at 84 percent. While for BA programmes, the highest cut-off as per the NCWEB 1st special cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Miranda House at 87% followed by 86% at Hansraj College.

