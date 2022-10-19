    DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registrations Close Today, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in

    Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Registration window to close today. Candidates eligible for the admission process can visit the official website or click on the link available here to complete the applications. 

    Updated: Oct 19, 2022 12:58 IST
    DU NCWEB 2022 Registration
    DU NCWEB 2022 Registration

    DU NCWEB Registrations 2022: Delhi University will be closing the registration window for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 today. Candidates interested in applying for the undergraduate courses offered at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board can visit the official website of DU NCWEB to complete the registration and application process. 

    The link for students to register and apply for the Undergraduate programmes is available on the official website. When applying for admissions, candidates are required to ensure that they enter all the required details in the registration link after which they can complete the NCWEB Application Form and submit the application fee. 

    DU NCWEB 2022 Registration Link - Click Here

    DU NCWEB 2022 Registration - Steps to Follow

    Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Registration and application link is available on the official website. To apply for admission students need to complete the fresh registrations after which they can complete the online application form and submit the application fee. 

    Step 1: Visit the DU NCWEB 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the 2022-23 Admission link given on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details in the given link

    Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

    Step 6: Review all details entered and submit the DU NCWEB 2022 application form

    DU NCWEB 2022 Application Fee

    The Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Registration and Application process has to be completed in online mode. The Application fee has to be submitted online along with the application form. Students from the UR, OBC-NCL, EWS Categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 250/- while the candidates from Sc, ST and PwD categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 100/-

    Also Read: Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Starts, Apply for Haryana MBBS/BDS at uhsrugcounselling.com

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification