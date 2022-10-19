DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registrations Close Today, Apply at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Registrations 2022: Delhi University will be closing the registration window for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 today. Candidates interested in applying for the undergraduate courses offered at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board can visit the official website of DU NCWEB to complete the registration and application process.

The link for students to register and apply for the Undergraduate programmes is available on the official website. When applying for admissions, candidates are required to ensure that they enter all the required details in the registration link after which they can complete the NCWEB Application Form and submit the application fee.

DU NCWEB 2022 Registration Link - Click Here

DU NCWEB 2022 Registration - Steps to Follow

Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Registration and application link is available on the official website. To apply for admission students need to complete the fresh registrations after which they can complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the DU NCWEB 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the 2022-23 Admission link given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details in the given link

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Review all details entered and submit the DU NCWEB 2022 application form

DU NCWEB 2022 Application Fee

The Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Registration and Application process has to be completed in online mode. The Application fee has to be submitted online along with the application form. Students from the UR, OBC-NCL, EWS Categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 250/- while the candidates from Sc, ST and PwD categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 100/-

