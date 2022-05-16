DU Professor Vandana Saxena nominated for Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Programme

Professor Vandana Saxena from CIE, Department of Education, Delhi University has been accepted for the International Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (SIR) Programme.

What is Fulbright Scholar Programme

The Fulbright Scholar Programme initiative is specifically driven by the goals of US Institutions of Higher Education in order to enhance the internationalization efforts on the campuses. The SIR programme offers support to three awards each year focused on topics related to International Relations, Political Science, ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½National/International Security, Military Science, Military History, Cybersecurity,ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Strategic Studies and War Studies to honor the legacy of the late Senator John McCain.

The SIR programme has been set up to promote cultural and intellectual diversity among the institutions and the larger community. S-I-R applicant institutions may and are encouraged to propose topics in the full range of academic fields to suit their institution’s internationalization needs. The institution participating will benefit from the expertise provided by the programme while the scholar will attain experience in the US Higher Education section.

Professor Vandana will be hosted at the Mississippi Valley state University for one academic year and will also be given the opportunity to teach courses, assist in curriculum development, guest lecture, develop study abroad/ exchange partnerships and also engage with the campus and local community.

Professor Vandana has achieved this recognition for her work in the field of Diversity Pedagogy and Science Education. She has completed her postgraduate education in Physics and Doctorate on Science Education. She has also been diligently promoting the case of equal opportunities for all through teaching, research and consultations.

When speaking about the opportunity, Professor Vandana stated that it is a delightful experience to be recognised for the programme. She also expressed her gratitude towards her alma-mater University of Delhi for the opportunity. She further stated that she has been nurtured by the all-inclusive learning environment at the university as a student and as a faculty member.

She further stated that she looks forward to creating opportunities of academic exchange across the two countries while taking the flavours of India’s rich Cultural Diversity to the university and the community.

