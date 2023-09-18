  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU UG Admission 2023: Special Spot Admission Vacancy List To Be Out Today, Registrations To Commence At 5 PM

DU UG Admission 2023: Special Spot Admission Vacancy List To Be Out Today, Registrations To Commence At 5 PM

DU UG special spot admission round vacancy list will be released on the official website today, September 18, 2023. Candidates participating in the special round can apply through the link on the official website. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 09:10 IST
DU UG special spot admission round registration begin today
DU UG special spot admission round registration begin today

DU Special Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University will begin the DU UG 2023 special round spot admission registration today, September 18, 2023. The link will be available on the official website from 5 p.m. onwards. Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 admission and have not been admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate in the counselling process. 

The Delhi University special spot admission round registration link will be available on the CSAS portal. Before the commencement of the registrations, however, the university will be releasing the vacancy list of remaining seats in the affiliate colleges. According to the given schedule, the vacancy list will be available at 5 p.m. on the official website. 

DU UG special spot admission round registration link will be given on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to register for the spot admission round. The last date to register for the special spot admission round is September 20, 2023. 

DU UG Special Spot Admission Round - Click Here (Link to Be Available Soon) 

How to Register for DU UG Special Spot Admission

The Delhi University special spot admission round registration link will be available on the official CSAS portal. Candidates eligible for admission can follow the steps given here and complete the registration

Step 1: Visit the DU CSAS portal

Step 2: Click on UG admission

Step 3: Visit the login link and enter the CUET UG application number and password

Sep 4: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 5: Fill out the choices for the admission allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on submit

DU UG Admission Special Spot Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Declaration of vacant seats for special spot admission round

September 18, 2023 (5 PM)

Candidates to apply for special spot admission round

September 18 to  20, 2023

Declaration of special spot allocation

September 21, 2023

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat

September 21 to 22, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications

September 21 to 23, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

September 24, 2023

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Delayed, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023