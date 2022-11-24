DU UG Admission 2022: Approximately 7,000 Seat Allotted in Spot Round

As per the media reports, an aggregate of 7,146 candidates was assigned seats in the first spot round of the counselling process for undergraduate programmes at DU. Eligible candidates will have the chance to accept the allocated seats from 10 am November 24 up to 4:59 pm November 25, 2022.

According to the press release by Delhi University, a list of vacant seat matrices was declared on November 20, 2022, for Spot Round 1 of UG admission. Candidates who participated in the UG online counselling process and are given seats in DU colleges will have to visit the allotted college for verification and confirm the online application.

Direct Link to Download & View UG Spot Round 1 Allocation List - Click Here

An Overview of DU UG Spot Round 1 Allotment:

Candidates will have to make an online payment of admission fees for UG programmes latest by November 27, 2022 (Sunday) at 4:59 pm. Those who have got seats in various DU colleges are required to go to their specified colleges to complete the admission process. They are allowed to verify documents and approve the applications between November 24 and 26, 2022.

Moreover, 26, 221 candidates applied for the spot round process. On the first day of the spot round counselling process, around 14,000 students were reported to have applied for DU UG courses. Unlike Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), seats allotted in the spot round are considered final and candidates will not be eligible for any further round of the admission counselling process. Also, they are not allowed to withdraw their allocated seats for DU UG admissions.

Delhi University has released the list of Spot Round 1 allocations and all the information related to undergraduate admissions in 2022. Candidates should check the DU’s official webpage.

Also Read: Delhi University: DU Academic Council Gives Nod to 2nd-Semester Syllabus For FYUP UG Programmes