DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Allotment List for Round 2 at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has released the Delhi University UG admission allotment list for Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota today - November 225, 2022. Candidates can download the DU UG ECA, Sports, CW allocation list 2022 for round 2 in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University has released the DU ECA, Sports, CW quota list in the form of PDF. About 252 candidates have been shortlisted in DU ECA round 2, 112 candidates have been selected in the sports category and 1,070 candidates have been shortlisted in the CW category.

DU UG Admission ECA List (Round 2) - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Admission Sports List (Round 2) - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Admission CW (Round 2) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DU UG ECA, Sports, CW Quota Allotment List 2022 for Round 2?

As per media reports, candidates need to select the - accept option against the DU UG round 2 seat allotment through the candidate's dashboard to confirm the allotment. To download the pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU Admission - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for 2nd allocation list - ECA, Sports, CW.

3rd Step - Now, click on the respective link.

4th Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check and download the same for future references.

The DU 2nd seat allotment list for ECA, Sports, and CW categories includes form number, candidates name, college name, course, category and sub-category. All the shortlisted candidates can now pay the admission fee to confirm their seats. DU is expected to release up to three rounds of allocation for ECA, Sports, and CW categories.

