DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against Delhi University CSAS 1st Merit List Today

DU Admission 2022: As per the details provided, the University of Delhi will close the seat acceptance window of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) against 1st merit list today - 21st October 2022. Candidates who are satisfied with their DU CSAS 1st allotment list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 pm today. Once the acceptance of the submission by the candidates is done, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications by 22nd October 2022.

The last date to pay the online admission fees for DU UG admission is 24th October 2022. As per the dates released, the DU UG admission CSAS 2nd and 3rd merit lists will be released on 30th October and 10th November respectively, followed by a DU spot allotment list on 22nd November 2022.

DU UG Admission Seat Acceptance Window for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Accept Seats Against DU UG Merit List 2022?

The provision to accept seats will be valid only for the round in which the DU UG seat was allocated to the candidate. All the registered candidates have to visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, login to the account. Now, under the User Action Tab, click on the link - Accept Allocation. After getting the - approval from the College Principal, candidates will be asked to proceed with the fee payment process to confirm their admission. After all the procedures, candidates must take a printout of their DU UG admission application for future reference.

Over 60,863 Candidates Accepts Allotted Seats in DU CSAS Round 1

As per the reports, in the DU 1st seat allotment 2022, University allotted seat to 80,164 candidates out of which 60,863 candidates have accepted the offered course and college. As per the official data as per media reports, 39,526 admissions are under process. As per DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, - “We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by 24th October.”