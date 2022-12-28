DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Schedule Releases at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Special Spot Round 2 Schedule for certain shortlisted colleges. As per the schedule, DU will declare the vacant seats for Special spot round 2 today-December 28, 2022. Once the seats are declared, candidates can apply for the DU UG special spot in round 2 from today onwards.

Candidates have the option to choose any programme in as many shortlisted colleges one wants to, subject to the availability of seats. In special spot admission round 2, allocations will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme college, and category.

DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Schedule

Events Date Display of vacant seats December 28, 2022 (7 pm) Candidates to apply for special spot allocation round 2 December 28, (7 pm) to December 29, 2022 (5 pm) Declaration of Seat Allotment December 30, 2022 (10 am) Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allocated seats December 30, 2022 (10 am to 11:59 pm) Colleges to verify and approve the admissions December 30 (10 am) to December 31, 2022 (1 pm) Last date for online payment of fees by the candidate December 31, 2022 (till 11:59)

DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round 2

As per the official notice, those students who applied for CSAS 2022 and were not admitted to any college on the announcement of Special spot round seat allotment can participate in Special spot round 2. However, on the declaration of special spot round 2, candidates will not be permitted to withdraw the admission.

Candidates will have to opt for Special Spot Round 2 through his/her dashboard to participate. Once the seats are allocated, it will be mandatory for the candidates to take admission in the special spot round 2. Failure to accept the seats will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to uod.

