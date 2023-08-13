DU UG Admission 2023: Last date to accept CSAS 2nd allotment seats today, check details here

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the window to accept seats against 2nd allotment list today: August 13, 2023. Those who have accepted seats can pay the DU UG admission fee till August 14, 2023. Candidates can accept seats and pay the fees online on the DU CSAS portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to the official statement released by the varsity, as many as 19,038 candidates have been allotted seats in DU second round of allocation. Of the 19,038 candidates, as many as 10,104 candidates got their upgraded choice. While 34,174 candidates opted for an upgrade after the first round, 32,600 retained their earlier allocation.

DU Admission 2023 Dates

Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 5 pm today till 4:59 pm of August 14. Candidates can however pay the fees till 4:59 pm till August 15, 2023. Check table below:

Events Dates Verification and approval of applications by colleges August 10 to 15, 2023 Last date of online payment of fees August 15, 2023

How to accept DU CSAS 2023 seats allocated through round 2?

The university will release the third round of CSAS vacant seats on August 17 and the third allocation list will be announced on August 22. Before that candidates must accept round 2 seats. They can follow the steps given below to accept the seats and DU college allotted to them:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login with CUET application number, password and captcha code

Step 3: Submit the credentials entered

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen, check the DU CSAS allocation status

Step 5: Accept the seat and pay the admission fees to be considered for upgradation

Step 6: Download the fee receipt for future reference

