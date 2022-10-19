    DU UG Admissions 2022: First Merit List Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Delhi University will be announcing the first merit list for admissions to the undergraduate programme today. Students who have applied for the Delhi University Admissions can check the merit list through the link available here. 

    Updated: Oct 19, 2022 10:08 IST
    DU Admissions 2022 First Merit List
    DU UG Admissions 2022 First Merit List: Delhi University will be releasing the DU UG 2022 First Merit List today - October 19, 2022. Candidates who qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and applied for the UG Counselling procedure can visit the official website of Delhi University Admissions 2022 to check the First merit list for admissions.

    Candidates must note that the merit list is announced based on the applications of the candidates and the ranks secured in the CUET UG 2022 exams. According to the schedule, students allocated seats in the first round counselling can accept the allocated seats until October 21, 2022, and the Last date for Online payment of admission fees by the candidates is October 24, 2022. 

    Delhi University Round 1 Admission List will be announced on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the Delhi University Round 1 Merit List through the direct link available here. The link will be activated as soon as the DU First round 1 merit list is announced online. 

    DU First Merit List 2022 (Link Available Today)

    How to download DU First Merit List 2022

    The Delhi University First Merit List will be announced on the official CSAS Admission portal. To check the merit list candidates need to enter the login credentials in the link given online. Follow the steps given here to check the DU First Merit List 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the Delhi University official website

    Step 2: Click on the CSAS Admission portal

    Step 3: Click on the DU First Merit List link provided

    Step 4: Login to check the merit list

    Step 5: Download the DU Admission list for further reference

    Delhi University will be conducted a total of three counselling rounds for UG Admissions. As mentioned above, the University is conducting admissions for the UG programmes offered in the affiliated colleges based on the marks secured by students in the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams. The DU Second merit list will be released on October 30, 2022. 

