DU UG Admissions 2022: Several Seats in Science Stream Remain Vacant, Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates and media reports, the University of Delhi seats in several Science courses, especially in south- and off-campus colleges, remain vacant even after the Delhi University 3rd round of seat allocation 2022. At the end of the DU UG 2nd round of seat allotment, over 61,500 students have taken admission to the university. In the DU UG 3rd round, 16,231 seats for undergraduate programmes were allocated.

This year, Delhi University admission process began on 12th September in three phases - application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. The University is offering admission to the candidates through the Common University Entrance Test scores instead of their Class 12 marks.

DU UG Science Stream Vacancies in Double Digit

As per the media reports, the vacancies in science courses are still in the double digits. The college had 912 sanctioned seats and 748 candidates had confirmed their admission by paying the fees as of 3 pm. Seats in the commerce and arts departments have been filled already. For BSc (Hons) courses at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, 14 seats are vacant in Botany, 10 in Computer Science, 14 in Electronics, 19 in Mathematics and 22 in Physics.

Eight and 12 seats are also vacant in Zoology and Life Sciences, respectively. At off-campus Rajdhani College, the maximum vacancies are in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Electronics, and Physics. The college has 1,192 sanctioned seats and 900 have been filled by Monday night.

DU UG NCWEB Registration 2022 Against Special Cut-Off

The University of Delhi has started Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission registration 2022 from today - 16th November 2022. Candidates who have met the DU NCWEB special cut-off can register for admission at ncweb.du.ac.in. They can register for DU UG NCWEB admission 2022 against the special cutoff list till 17th November by 11.59 PM.

