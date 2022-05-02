Education Ministry extends PM-USP Special Scholarship scheme until 2026, Check details here

The Ministry of Education has extended the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Special Scholarship for the students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until March 31, 2026.

The ministry stated that 5000 fresh scholarships are available annually for poor students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for studies in India outside Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the PM-USP Special Scholarships.

Upper Limit Revised

From the 2022-23 financial year, the upper limit of Family income for eligible students has been revised to Rs. 4.5 LPA under PM-USP Scholarship for college and university students and Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme.

Under PM-USP Special Scholarship for Students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, 5000 fresh scholarships are available per annum for poor students of J&K and Ladakh for study in India outside Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the details mentioned on the official website of the education ministry, the earlier limit for students from Jammu and Kashmir have passed class 12 from the state and also secured an admission outside the state in the institutions which are either approved by the UGC or recognised by the AICTE was Rs. 6 LPA. The ministry has now reduced the upper limit of family income.

The ministry is also making a provision for interchangeability of slots among medical and engineering students, based on savings accruing from any shortfall in the number of students opting for general degree courses.

Scholarship Benefits

The scholarship is provided towards the tuition fee and maintenance allowance. The rate of scholarship towards tuition fee for General courses is Ra. 30,000 annual while for the engineering courses it is Rs. 1.25 Lakh per annum and for medical courses it is Rs. 3 Lakhs Per Annum. A fixed maintenance allowance of Rs. 1 LPA is provided to all the students under the scheme.

The implementation and monitoring of the scheme falls under the Inter Ministerial Committee which is formed to oversee the procedure.

