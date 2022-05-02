Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Education Ministry extends PM-USP Special Scholarship scheme until 2026, Check details here

    Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Special Scholarship for the students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been extended until March 31, 2026, by the Education Ministry. Check details here. 

    Published On: May 2, 2022 16:31 IST
    PM-UP Scholarship
    PM-UP Scholarship

    The Ministry of Education has extended the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Special Scholarship for the students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh until March 31, 2026.

    The ministry stated that 5000 fresh scholarships are available annually for poor students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for studies in India outside Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the PM-USP Special Scholarships.  

    Upper Limit Revised

    From the 2022-23 financial year, the upper limit of Family income for eligible students has been revised to Rs. 4.5 LPA under PM-USP Scholarship for college and university students and Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme. 

    According to the details mentioned on the official website of the education ministry, the earlier limit for students from Jammu and Kashmir have passed class 12 from the state and also secured an admission outside the state in the institutions which are either approved by the UGC or recognised by the AICTE was Rs. 6 LPA. The ministry has now reduced the upper limit of family income. 

    The ministry is also making a provision for interchangeability of slots among medical and engineering students, based on savings accruing from any shortfall in the number of students opting for general degree courses. 

    Scholarship Benefits

    The scholarship is provided towards the tuition fee and maintenance allowance. The rate of scholarship towards tuition fee for General courses is Ra. 30,000 annual while for the engineering courses it is Rs. 1.25 Lakh per annum and for medical courses it is Rs. 3 Lakhs Per Annum. A fixed maintenance allowance of Rs. 1 LPA is provided to all the students under the scheme. 

    The implementation and monitoring of the scheme falls under the Inter Ministerial Committee which is formed to oversee the procedure.

    Also Read: ISC English Literature Exam 2022: Get Question Paper PDF, Answer Key link, Paper Analysis and Review Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories