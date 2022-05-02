ISC English Literature Exam 2022: Get Question Paper PDF, Answer Key link, Paper Analysis and Review Here

ISC English Literature 2022 Semester 2: As per the recent updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) successfully conducted the ISC English Literature 2022 Semester 2 paper today, on 2nd May. The exam ended at 3:30 pm and ISC 12th students and teachers have shared their feedback about English Literature paper.

Students, experts and teachers have given the ISC English Literature Sem 2 Paper a difficulty range from moderate to difficult. The detailed paper review will be shared shortly below. ISC English Literature 2022 Semester 2 was held today for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

ISC English Literature Semester 2 Paper and Answer Key (Objective Questions) - Direct Link (Available Now)

ISC Semester 2 English Literature 2022 Analysis by Experts

CISCE board conducted the ISC English Literature board exams for semester 2 in offline mode. Experts and teachers have shared their review of the ISC English Literature Semester 2 paper. As per media reports, the teachers stated that the paper was moderate and some questions were difficult to attempt.

Experts said that while the paper was moderate to difficult, the questions seem to be manageable if the students prepared well. Although, the paper was moderate to difficult, teachers and experts feel students should be able to get average marks of 25 to 27 out of 40 marks.

ISC Semester 2 English Literature 2022 Student's Reaction

As per the students, the questions were not easy to attempt, they did take some time to do but were manageable. As per one of the student's the questions in Section B were difficult to answer and took more time than the section A. Overall, students have stated that the paper was moderate with questions in Section B being slightly difficult. A majority of them also stated that since they have prepared using the ISC English Literature Specimen Paper for Semester 2, they were prepared for the questions.

ISC Sem 2 English Literature 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ISC 12th English Literature Paper for Semester 2. The answer key will not be released because it was a subjective paper. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ISC English Literature answer key and some tentative answer points.

ISC Semester 2 English Literature 2022 Exam

The ISC English Lit for Semester 2 was divided into 2 sections - Section A and B. Section A was for a total of 8 marks. The questions in Section A mainly comprised of ‘Reference to Context’ questions. In Section B, students were given slightly difficult questions based on the prescribed syllabus. The whole section was worth 32 marks with each question carrying 4 marks. Students who appeared for the ISC English Literature Semester 2 exam stated that will rate the paper moderate to difficult.

Also Read: ICSE Sem 2 Maths 2022 PDF, Answer Key Details: Download Mathematics Question Paper, Student Reviews and Reactions Here