Flame University Introduces Bachelor of Design Programme

Flame University: Flame University, Pune has launched an interdisciplinary programme namely Bachelor of Design (B.Des) for creative students. The undergraduate B.Des programme is a mixture of humanities, management, and technology that includes various subjects and skills.

The B.Des programme comprises Foundation courses, Specialization courses, experiential learning courses, value-added courses, and professional practices. Eligible students can register for the course online at the official portal flame.edu.in.

How to Apply for BDES Programme

Candidates interested in developing critical thinking and creative abilities can register for the B.Des programme on the webpage. The admission process will be conducted completely in online mode. The following are the basic steps to apply for the B.Des programme.

Step 1 - Visit the official website flame.edu.in

Step 2 - Click on the Apply tab on the homepage

Step 3 - Then select the Undergraduate B.Des programme

Step 4 - Go to the Application Portal

Step 5 - Create your Login by entering personal details like name, country, mobile, email, etc.

Step 6 - Complete the application form and submit the details

Step 7 - Take a printout of the same for future reference

B.Des Programme Details

The B.Des programme has been comprehended by top industry experts based at a global level. More than 50 professionals in the field of design and innovation formulated the subject material and were reviewed by an advisory council that includes Don Norman (known as the Father of UX Design), Director at the Design Lab at California University.

Full-time faculty or educators will be employed to teach various subjects at an advanced level and have highly competitive academic backgrounds along with in hands industry experiences. By the end of the program, the students will be able to gain deep insights into the courses to lead with relevant and critical proficiencies.

