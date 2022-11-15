FMGE 2022 Exam Postponed: NBE Releases Revised FMGE December Session Exam Schedule at nbe.edu.in

FMGE 2022 (Postponed): As per the recent updates, the National Board of Education (NBE) has postponed the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2022 exam for the December session. As per the revised schedule released by NBE, now FMGE December 2022 exam will be conducted on 20th January 2023. The decision to reschedule the FMGE exam 2022 has been taken due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission.

Earlier, the FMGE 2022 December session was scheduled to be held on 4th December in Computer Based Mode at various test centres across the country. NBEMS conducts a screening test in June and December every year for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify for practice medicine in India.

FMGE 2022 December Exam Dates

Events Revised Dates FMGE Exam 20th January 2023 FMGE Demo Test 10th January 2023 (Tentative) FMGE Admit Card 13th January 2023 FMGE Dec Result 10th February 2023

FMGE 2022 Exam Postponement Official Notice

As per the official notice, it has been stated - “Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023.”

FMGE 2022 December Exam Correction Window

Along with the postponement of the FMGE December session exam, the online correction window to rectify deficiencies in their documents will be open from 24th to 30th December 2022 for candidates who fail to upload by 15th December. Candidates who fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed (i.e. December 30) for rectification shall be declared ineligible

“The deficient documents can only be submitted through an Online Deficient Document Submission Portal.” NBE will also release a list of candidates on its website who would fail to rectify the deficiencies in their documents by 15th December 2022. They will be given a final opportunity to submit documents which are deficient in the application. No further opportunity will be given after this.

FMGE 2022 December Demo Exam

Also, the candidates will be able to access the demo test tentatively from 10th January 2023 onwards. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 are expected to release on 13th January and the result is expected by 10th February 2023, as per the revised schedule.