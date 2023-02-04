GATE Cut Off 2023 Expected: Branch Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

GATE Expected Cut Off 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the GATE cut off 2023 for all 29 subject papers along with the result. The candidates can check the GATE branch-wise cutoff on the official website, once available. Every candidate needs to clear the GATE cutoff 2023 marks to qualify for the entrance exam. They must note that the GATE cutoff 2023 will be different for all 29 subjects.
The GATE cut off is decided based on different factors like - the total number of seats available, marks secured by the candidates, the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, etc. Here, candidates can check GATE expected cut off 2023 as well as branch-wise previous year's cut off.
GATE Cut Off 2023
Two types of cutoffs of GATE will be released. These are the qualifying and admission GATE cutoffs. Those appearing in the GATE 2023 exam must know the difference between the GATE qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. The GATE 2023 qualifying cutoff is the minimum marks required to qualify for the exam. GATE cut off 2023 for IIT and NIT will vary as per the different categories of candidates. GATE qualifying cutoff is released by the conducting institute along with the result.
GATE admission cutoff 2023 is the minimum qualifying mark needed by the candidates to get admission to the participating institutes. GATE admission cut off is released by the institute at the time of admission to the selected course and college.
Factors Determining GATE Cut off 2023
The GATE cutoff for IIT varies as per the category of the candidates. GATE 2023 cutoff for each paper depends on multiple factors mentioned below:
- The total number of available seats.
- Number of candidates appearing in the paper.
- The difficulty level of the GATE question paper.
- Category under which the candidate is seeking admission.
GATE Expected Cut off 2023
The official cutoff of GATE 2023 will be released along with the announcement of result. Till then candidates can go through the GATE expected cut off 2023 based on the previous year's analysis and expert's feedback. Also, the expected GATE cutoff might change once the exam gets over. The same will be updated soon after the exam gets over -
|
GATE Paper
|
Cut Off
|
Computer Science
|
General - 25
OBC- 22.5
SC/ST/PwD - 16.6
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
General- 25
OBC- 22.5
SC/ST/PwD- 16.5
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
General - 27.5
OBC (NCL)/EWS - 24.7
SC/ST/PwD - 18.3
|
Civil Engineering
|
General - 30.4
OBC (NCL)/EWS - 27.3
|
Chemical Engineering
|
General - 25.3
OBC(NCL)/EWS- 22.7
SC/ST/PwD- 16.8
|
Electrical Engineering
|
General - 30.7
OBC (NCL)/EWS - 27.6
SC/ST/PwD - 20.4
|
Physics
|
General category - 26.5
OBC (NCL)/EWS - 23.8
SC/ST/PWD - 17.6
|
Chemistry
|
General - 27.5
OBC(NCL)/EWS- 24.7
SC/ST/PwD- 18.3
|
Mathematics
|
General - 27.3
OBC (NCL)/EWS - 24.5
SC/ST/PwD - 18.2
|
Engineering Sciences
|
General - 40.3
OBC(NCL)/EWS - 36.2
SC/ST/PwD - 26.8
|
Life Science (Botany/ Zoology)
|
General - 33.9
OBC(NCL)/EWS- 30.5
SC/ST/PwD - 22.5
|
Biotechnology
|
General - 35.5
OBC- 31.9
SC/ST/PWD - 23.6
Previous Year’s GATE Cut off 2022
Candidates can refer to the following tables to know the GATE 2022 previous years cutoff trends. Moreover, they will get to know about the GATE qualifying marks for Mechanical, Computer Science, Civil. Check the tables below -
|
Papers
|
General
|
OBC-NCL/ EWS
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
CS
|
25
|
22.5
|
16.6
|
ECE
|
25
|
22.5
|
16.5
|
Biotechnology
|
35.5
|
31.9
|
23.6
|
Chemical Engineering
|
25.3
|
22.7
|
16.8
|
Statistics
|
25
|
22.5
|
16.6
|
Metallurgical engineering
|
46.2
|
41.5
|
30.8
|
Mathematics
|
27.3
|
24.5
|
18.2
|
Electrical engineering
|
30.7
|
27.6
|
20.4
|
Textile engineering and fibre science
|
36.8
|
34.9
|
25.6
|
Mechanical Engineering (ME)
|
28.1
|
25.2
|
18.7
|
Physics
|
26.5
|
23.8
|
–
|
Life Science (Botany/ Zoology)
|
33.9
|
30.5
|
22.5
|
Agriculture Engineering
|
26.3
|
23.6
|
17.5
|
Chemistry
|
27.5
|
24.7
|
18.3
|
Mining Engineering
|
25.5
|
22.9
|
17
