GATE 2023: Response sheet to be out today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2023 Response Sheet and Question Paper: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 response sheet and question paper today - February 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 examinations conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 to check their GATE 2023 response sheet and the question paper.

IIT Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 response sheet and question papers for each of the subjects. Students who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can check their GATE question paper and response sheets through the link which will be made available online.

The GATE 2023 response sheet will be released on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also check the GATE 2023 response sheets and question paper through the link given here.

GATE 2023 Response Sheet, Question apers (Link to be available soon)

GATE 2023 Schedule

Event Date GATE 2023 Exams February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 GATE 2023 Response Sheet February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections February 22 to 25, 2023 GATE 2023 Result March 21, 2023

How to check the GATE 2023 Response Sheet

The GATE 2023 Response sheet will be released on the official website of GATE. To download the response sheet and question papers for all the subjects, candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Response sheet and question paper link

Step 3: Click on the subject of choice

Step 4: Download the GATE 2023 Response sheet and Question papers for further reference

What after GATE 2023 Response Sheet

After the GATE 2023 Response sheet is released, the GATE 2023 Answer Key will be released. Students will be given time to raise objections and challenge the GATE 2023 answer key. The GATE 2023 Results will be released after the challenges raised are checked and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

