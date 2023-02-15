    GATE 2023: Response sheet to be out today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    GATE 2023 Response sheet and question paper to be released online today. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website of GATE to download the question paper and response sheet.

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 09:16 IST
    GATE 2023 Response Sheet and Question Paper: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 response sheet and question paper today - February 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 examinations conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 to check their GATE 2023 response sheet and the question paper.

    IIT Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 response sheet and question papers for each of the subjects. Students who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can check their GATE question paper and response sheets through the link which will be made available online. 

    The GATE 2023 response sheet will be released on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also check the GATE 2023 response sheets and question paper through the link given here. 

    GATE 2023 Response Sheet, Question apers (Link to be available soon)

    GATE 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    GATE 2023 Exams

    February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

    GATE 2023 Response Sheet

    February 15, 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key

    February 21, 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key Objections

    February 22 to 25, 2023

    GATE 2023 Result

    March 21, 2023

    How to check the GATE 2023 Response Sheet

    The GATE 2023 Response sheet will be released on the official website of GATE. To download the response sheet and question papers for all the subjects, candidates can follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Response sheet and question paper link

    Step 3: Click on the subject of choice

    Step 4: Download the GATE 2023 Response sheet and Question papers for further reference

    What after GATE 2023 Response Sheet

    After the GATE 2023 Response sheet is released, the GATE 2023 Answer Key will be released. Students will be given time to raise objections and challenge the GATE 2023 answer key. The GATE 2023 Results will be released after the challenges raised are checked and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

