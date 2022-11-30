GATE 2023: Exam Cancelled at Few International centres, Check Details Here

GATE 2023 Exams: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released a notification regarding the international exam centres for GATE 2023. According to the notification, GATE 2023 will not be conducted in the International Centres of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimpu (Bhutan).

According to the notification, operational issues have been quoted as the reason behind the cancellation of the exam centres. The notification further adds that in Dubai (UAE) the GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for February 5, 2022 for the BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH subjects and the exams on February 12, 2023, for CE1, CE2, MN and ST will not be conducted.

GATE 2023 Internation Centre Official Notification - Click Here

Instructions for candidates appearing for GATE 2023

Candidates who will be appearing for the GATE 2023 examinations in the cancelled exam centres can follow the instructions given below to cancel their candidature.

Option A. Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2023 exams can withdraw their applications and get a full refund for the application fee.

Option B. Candidates can select one of the cities available in India and the original registration fee will be refunded. Students must, however, note that to write the exam in India they will have to pay a fee per paper as mentioned below.

For Indian Nationals:

Rs. 850/- for SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates

Rs. 1700/- for all others

For Foreign Nationals:

Rs. 1700/-

Candidates can login to their account to exercise the second option

Candidates can report their decision through the email id - gate@iitk.ac.in

Enrolment ID and Name

Option Chosen - Withdrawal/ Appearing for Exam in India.

The last date for students to submit their options is December 5, 2022.

Also Read: GATE 2023 Latest Update: IIT Kanpur Adds Four New Exam Cities in Telangana