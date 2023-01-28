GATE 2023: Exams from February 4, Get Exam Preparation Strategy Here

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for GATE 2023 to get admission into various engineering programmes must have an efficient preparation strategy to ace the exam.

There is almost a week left for the preparation and students are both nervous and excited about their GATE 2023 examination. Aspirants who are preparing for the exam can go through the exam preparation tips given below.

GATE 2023 Preparation Tips

Study from the correct syllabus

Candidates are strongly advised to stick to the exam pattern which is available on the official website. However, the aspirants need to refer to the right syllabus to create the preparation strategy.

Rivision is Important

It is always recommended that students should review the entire syllabus before appearing for the exam. Revisit your notes, key points, important formulas, tables, charts, and diagrams.

Learn From Limited But Right Resources

Candidates need to develop a well-planned strategy to ace the GATE examination, according to past trends. Therefore, students must understand which types of study materials including books are important and which are not. It is advisable to refer to the books recommended by your teachers and coaching centres. However, students must understand that studying from a limited number of resources and revising them several times is far more beneficial than studying from a large number of resources and not revising them at all.

Attempt the Previous Year's Sample Paper and Give Mock Tests

Candidates should practice 2-3 previous year's question papers before the exam. Solving last year's question papers and taking mock tests will boost your confidence and it will prepare you for the final examination. However, this practice will help aspirants to get a better understanding of the exam pattern of questions that will appear on the final exam.

