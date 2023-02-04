    Memory Based GATE 2023 Question Paper, Check GATE Branch Wise Questions Asked

    Check GATE 2023 questions asked for all branches. Know the topic-wise GATE questions for GATE CSE, ME, ECE, EE, CE and other papers here. 

    Updated: Feb 4, 2023 11:43 IST
    GATE 2023 Question Paper Memory Based

    GATE Question Paper 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) question paper after the exam gets over. As per the updates, the GATE question papers 2023 will be available in the form of pdf. Candidates who are appearing for the GATE exam can download the question papers at - gate.iitk.ac.in after the official release. Candidates will be able to download the GATE branch-wise question paper pdf online after it releases. 

    However, before the release of official question papers, various coaching institutes will release the GATE memory based question paper 2023 with solutions. The memory-based GATE 2023 question paper will be released after the exam. IIT Kanpur is conducting GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. 

    Memory Based GATE 2023 Question Paper

    GATE memory-based question paper will help candidates to calculate their scores before the announcement of results. Those who are appearing for the PG engineering entrance exam can prepare for the examination using the GATE previous year's question papers. Preparing through GATE question papers helps candidates understand the GATE exam pattern in a better way. The GATE 2023 exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur for M.Tech admissions. 

    GATE Question Paper 2023 and Weightage 

    Particulars

    Weightage 

    General Aptitude

    15%

    Engineering Mathematics

    13%

    Core Subject Papers

    72%

    GATE Branch Wise Questions 2023 Asked 

    The authorities will release subject-wise GATE question papers 2023 on the official website after the exam is conducted. However, till then here we will provide the GATE branch-wise questions asked in the exam based on the candidate's memory. Till then candidates can also download the previous year's GATE question papers for all the subjects from below. The question papers are made available in PDF format for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

    GATE Question Papers 2023 

    IIT Kanpur will release the GATE question papers pdf on the official website. Applicants will be able to download the GATE branch-wise question papers with solutions after the conclusion of the exam. Many coaching institutes will also release the GATE answer key and question papers 2023 with solutions on exam day. Until the GATE 2023 exam is conducted, candidates can check the GATE previous year's papers on this page.  

     Previous Year's GATE Question Papers 

    Candidates can attempt the previous year's GATE question papers to know their preparation levels, type of questions, and difficulty level of the exam. The question papers will also help the candidates in the management of time during the exam and enhance their ability to solve problems. Check the table below -  

    Subjects

    Question Paper PDF 

    Computer Science and Information Technology

    Download Here

    Chemical Engineering

    		 Download Here

    Mechanical Engineering 

    		 Download Here

    Electronics and Communication Engineering

    		 Download Here

    Aerospace Engineering

    		 Download Here

    Civil Engineering 

    		 Download Here

    Petroleum Engineering

    		 Download Here

    Check Previous Year’s GATE Branch-Wise Question Papers Here  

    FAQ

    Where can I get the GATE question paper 2023?

    Candidates can download GATE 2023 question paper here on this page. Also, once the exam gets over IIT Kanpur will release the GATE branch-wise question papers.

    Which GATE question paper 2023 is the easiest?

    Once the question paper of GATE releases, the answer to the same will be provided here.

    What are GATE CSE memory based questions 2023?

    The GATE memory-based question paper is based on the candidates memory. Here they can check GATE CSE memory-based questions, once the exam gets over.
