GATE 2023: Result To be Announced on March 16, Check Mark Normalization Process Here

GATE 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 Result on March 16, 2023. Candidates who have taken the GATE 2023 exams in February 2023 must note that the results of the exams will be declared based on the normalized marks. Candidates can check here the GATE 2023 Result normalization rules and details on the exam results and scorecard.

To check the GATE 2023 result, students are required to visit the website and enter their credentials in the login link provided. After the GATE 2023 result is announced, IIT Kanpur will issue the GATE 2023 Scorecard on March 21, 2023. Those who have qualified the GATE 2023 board exams can download the scorecard through the link provided below.

GATE 2023 Result: Mark Distribution

Particulars Details Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL General Aptitude: 15 Marks + Engineering Mathematics*: 13 Marks + Subject Questions: 72 Marks = Total: 100 Marks (*XE includes Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 Marks) Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL General Aptitude: 15 Marks + Subject Questions: 85 Marks = Total: 100 Marks Marking Scheme Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks Negative Marking For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ and NAT question.

GATE 2023: Calculation of Normalized Marks for Multi-Session Papers

The GATE 2023 exams were conducted in multiple sessions for a few of the papers which is why a suitable normalization process has to be applied to consider the variation in the difficulty level of the exams across the sessions.

The GATE 2023 score normalization will be done based on the assumption that all the sessions of the exams had an equal distribution of abilities of the candidates appearing which is justified based on the number of candidates who have appeared for the multi-session papers in the exams. It is also ensured that the number of candidates allotted in each session is the same in order and magnitude.

The below-mentioned formula will be used for the normalisation of scores.

GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be released on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can download the scorecard through the link which will be available on the official website. Further details regarding the GATE 2023 scorecard will be available here.

