GATE 2023 Exam Starts from Today, Check Last Minute Preparation Tips Here

GATE 2023 Exam Starts Today: As per the schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from today-February 4, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be held in 2 shifts. The 1st shift has already been started and will conclude at 12.30 pm. Whereas, the 2nd shift will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 exam must keep the protocols in mind. However, they can also check out the last-minute tips here.

GATE 2023 exam is being conducted in online mode. Candidates who will appear for the exam must keep the GATE 2023 admit card along with valid ID proof handy. They can check out the exam timings and schedule of the GATE 2023 exam being conducted today.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule and Timings

Exam date Exam time Paper February 4, 2023 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM CS 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM AR,ME

GATE 2023 Last Minute Preparation Tips

GATE 2023 is considered one of the toughest exams. Those who are going to appear for the exam must prepare themselves properly. Since the exam session have been started, they can check out last-minute preparation tips here

Candidates must make themselves familiar with the GATE 2023 exam pattern. They must know the types of questions that will be asked in the GATE 2023 exam.

Be positive and revise what you have learned so far. This will help you perform better and score good marks in the GATE 2023 exam.

If you do not know the answer to a certain question, don’t wait and move to another one.

Before entering the examination hall, revise the important formulas and notes once.

Attempt those questions first that you know very well and can solve in less time.

If a question is taking more than 3 minutes, just skip to the next question and come back to it later.

Before submitting, check the answers thoroughly.

