GATE 2024 Registration To Begin Soon, Check Fees, Steps to Apply Here

GATE 2024: IISc, Bengaluru will start the application portal for GATE 2024 soon in online mode. Candidates can register by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in, once the registration starts. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 15:49 IST
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will start the application portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) likely by August 24, 2023. Those eligible and interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the GATE 2024 can register by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the application form is September 29, 2023, (without any late fee). The examination authority will conduct the GATE 2024 entrance exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, for 30 papers for admission to the MTech courses offered at IITs. Candidates will also have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. 

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee after uploading the necessary documents at the time of the form-filling process. They are advised to read all the instructions carefully before applying for the GATE 2024

GATE 2024 Application Fees

Candidates can go through the application fees mentioned in the table below:

Category

Regular Period (August 24 to Sept 29, 2023) 

During the extended period (Sept 30 to Oct 13, 2023)

Female candidates (SC/ST/PwD) per test paper

Rs 900

Rs 1,400

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

Rs 1,800

Rs 2,300

How to fill out the GATE 2024 registration form online? 

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for GATE 2024. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024 - gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register available on the screen

Step 3: Register yourself using your mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the newly generated credentials and complete the application form 

Step 5: Upload the valid documents

Step 6: Submit the form after the application fee payment 

Step 7: Take a printout for future use

