GATE Admit Card 2023 To Release on January 3, Download Hall Ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2023: As per the announced dates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 3. Candidates can download the GATE admit card 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download GATE admit card 2023. Ahead of the release, IIT Kanpur has also released an important notice for GATE candidates.

As per the notice, the institute has advised candidates to rectify any defects they may have in their GATE application form by December 28, 2022. The official notice states that - "Candidates with Defects in Application must make rectifications latest by 28th December 2022, otherwise their Admit Card will be marked Provisional.”

GATE 2023 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session - FN) CS 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session - AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session - FN) EE, ES, XH 2:30 - 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session - AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session - FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 2:30 to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session - AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session - FN) CE1, ST 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session - AN) CE2, MN

How To Download GATE Admit Card 2023?

Candidates have to carry a printout of their admit cards of GATE to their respective exam centres otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They can go through the steps to know how to download GATE admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the GATE official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on GATE 2023 login.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter the required credentials.

4th Step - The GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the hall ticket and take few printouts as well.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. The GATE 2023 hall ticket will likley to include - personal details, communication address, exam date & time and exam day guidelines. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must reach out to IIT Kanpur well in advance.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Document Verification Schedule Here