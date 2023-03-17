GATE Toppers List 2023: Check Names, Ranks and Scores Branch Wise Here

GATE Toppers List 2023: IIT Kanpur has declared the GATE toppers list for all 29 papers on its website. IIT Kanpur has declared the GATE toppers list for all 29 papers on its website. GATE exam conducting authority, IIT Kanpur has announced the subject wise GATE 2023 toppers with marks along with the final answer key on 16 March. We have shared the GATE CSE topper, mechanical topper, and other subject wise toppers list with marks here. In addition to this, you can also go through the previous year GATE exam toppers in this article.

GATE 2023 Topper List with Marks

IIT Kanpur, the organising committee of the GATE 2023 has released the GATE topper list both branch-wise and subject-wise. The list includes the name of the candidates who have secured the highest number of marks in their respective engineering streams as per the GATE result. The successful candidates will be eligible to take admissions for M. Tech/M.E courses or for recruitment in PSUs through GATE. Candidates can check out the GATE 2023 Toppers List in the table given below.

GATE Papers Name of the topper Marks Obtained Score Obtained GATE Aerospace Engineering JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI 73 988 GATE Agricultural Engineering ANSHIKA RAI 49 1000 GATE Architecture and Planning SHREYA BHARDWAJ 75.67 1000 GATE Biomedical Engineering THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA 60 1000 GATE Biotechnology AISHWARYA K 79.67 1000 GATE Chemical Engineering ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR 92.67 1000 GATE Chemistry ATANU DAS 72 981 GATE Civil Engineering SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA 83.11 1000 GATE CSE & IT (Computer Science and Information Technology) JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE 93.67 1000 GATE Ecology and Evolution KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI 84.33 1000 GATE Electrical Engineering BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY 66 1000 GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL 90 1000 GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics ANSHUMAN 83.67 952 GATE Environmental Science and Engineering DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL 64.33 (Both) 953 (Both) GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics SHUBHAM BANIK 85.67 1000 GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology MANISH SINGH 74 1000 GATE Geomatics Engineering SAURAV KUMAR 66 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics V GAURAV 83.33 989 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology DEEPTI DILIP MOAR 84 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics KEERTHANA NAIR 74.67 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy SREERAM K N 72.67 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology TEJASVI KAMBOJ 73 943 Humanities and Social Sciences: English SAYANTAN PAHARI 84.33 1000 GATE Instrumentation Engineering AKASH SRIVASTAVA 78.33 968 GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany ADVITA SHARMA 73.33 1000 GATE Mathematics SUVENDU KAR 50.33 941 GATE Mechanical Engineering ARYAN CHOUDHARY 90.67 1000 GATE Metallurgical Engineering ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV 85.67 973 GATE Mining Engineering UDIT JAISWAL 63.33 973 GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering SHIVAM RANJAN 60 1000 GATE Petroleum Engineering MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR 74.67 963 GATE Physics ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA 75 1000 GATE Production and Industrial Engineering SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA 87.33 938 GATE Statistics NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN 73.67 1000 GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science AMIT KUMAR PANDEY 66 1000

GATE Previous Year Toppers List (2022)

As the GATE 2023 result is declared, it is important for the candidates to know about the marks secured by the previous years' toppers. The below given GATE 2022 branch-wise top scores includes the marks, scores and rank secured by them.

Subjects Rank GATE Marks (Out of 100) GATE Score GATE Aerospace Engineering 1 83.33 1000 GATE Agricultural Engineering 1 81.00 997 GATE Architecture and Planning 1 79.67 1000 GATE Biomedical Engineering 1 45.33 1000 GATE Biotechnology 1 73 985 GATE Chemical Engineering 1 68 1000 GATE Chemistry 1 77 1000 GATE Civil Engineering 1 97.36 1000 GATE Computer Science and Information Technology 1 81 1000 GATE Ecology and Evolution 1 71 (Both) 989 (Both) GATE Electrical Engineering 1 92.67 1000 GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering 1 78 1000 GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics 1 94 978 GATE Environmental Science and Engineering 1 77 1000 GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics 1 78.67 (Both) 940 (Both) GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology 1 91.33 1000 GATE Geomatics Engineering 1 80 979 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics 1 88 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology 1 84 982 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics 1 68 1000 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy 1 73 972 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology 1 83.37 994 GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: English 1 77.67 971 GATE Instrumentation Engineering 1 88.33 940 GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany 1 68 1000 GATE Mathematics 1 63.33 997 GATE Mechanical Engineering 1 90.05 1000 GATE Metallurgical Engineering 1 80.67 952 GATE Mining Engineering 1 64.67 973 GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering 1 58.33 1000 GATE Petroleum Engineering 1 82 980 GATE Physics 1 68 1000 GATE Production and Industrial Engineering 1 95 986 GATE Statistics 1 49 1000 GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science 1 81.33 1000

What after GATE 2023 Result?

After the declaration of the GATE 2023 result, candidates who have qualified in the exam can participate in GATE CCMT Counselling Process. Selected based on their merit position, students will get admission into various postgraduate courses offered by IITs, NITs and other prominent technology institutes.

