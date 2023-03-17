  1. Home
GATE Toppers List 2023: Check Names, Ranks and Scores Branch Wise Here

GATE Topper List 2023: IIT Kanpur has released the official GATE Toppers list along with the GATE result on March 16. Candidates can check the subject-wise GATE toppers list with marks for all 29 subjects here. 

Updated: Mar 17, 2023 16:33 IST
GATE Toppers List 2023: IIT Kanpur has declared the GATE toppers list for all 29 papers on its website. GATE exam conducting authority, IIT Kanpur has announced the subject wise GATE 2023 toppers with marks along with the final answer key on 16 March. We have shared the GATE CSE topper, mechanical topper, and other subject wise toppers list with marks here. In addition to this, you can also go through the previous year GATE exam toppers in this article. 

GATE 2023 Topper List with Marks

IIT Kanpur, the organising committee of the GATE 2023 has released the GATE topper list both branch-wise and subject-wise. The list includes the name of the candidates who have secured the highest number of marks in their respective engineering streams as per the GATE result. The successful candidates will be eligible to take admissions for M. Tech/M.E courses or for recruitment in PSUs through GATE. Candidates can check out the GATE 2023 Toppers List in the table given below.

GATE Papers

Name of the topper

Marks Obtained

Score Obtained

GATE Aerospace Engineering

JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI

73

988

GATE Agricultural Engineering

ANSHIKA RAI

49

1000

GATE Architecture and Planning

SHREYA BHARDWAJ

75.67

1000

GATE Biomedical Engineering

THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA

60

1000

GATE Biotechnology

AISHWARYA K

79.67

1000

GATE Chemical Engineering

ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR

92.67

1000

GATE Chemistry

ATANU DAS

72

981

GATE Civil Engineering

SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA

83.11

1000

GATE CSE & IT (Computer Science and Information Technology)

JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE

93.67

1000

GATE Ecology and Evolution

KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI

84.33

1000

GATE Electrical Engineering

BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY

66

1000

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering

SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL

90

1000

GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics

ANSHUMAN

83.67

952

GATE Environmental Science and Engineering

DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL

64.33 (Both)

953 (Both)

GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics

SHUBHAM BANIK

85.67

1000

GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology

MANISH SINGH

74

1000

GATE Geomatics Engineering

SAURAV KUMAR

66

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics

V GAURAV

83.33

989

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology

DEEPTI DILIP MOAR

84

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics

KEERTHANA NAIR

74.67

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy

SREERAM K N

72.67

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology

TEJASVI KAMBOJ

73

943

Humanities and Social Sciences: English

SAYANTAN PAHARI

84.33

1000

GATE Instrumentation Engineering

AKASH SRIVASTAVA

78.33

968

GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany

ADVITA SHARMA

73.33

1000

GATE Mathematics

SUVENDU KAR

50.33

941

GATE Mechanical Engineering

ARYAN CHOUDHARY

90.67

1000

GATE Metallurgical Engineering

ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV

85.67

973

GATE Mining Engineering

UDIT JAISWAL

63.33

973

GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

SHIVAM RANJAN

60

1000

GATE Petroleum Engineering

MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR

74.67

963

GATE Physics

ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA

75

1000

GATE Production and Industrial Engineering

SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA

87.33

938

GATE Statistics

NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN

73.67

1000

GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

AMIT KUMAR PANDEY

66

1000

GATE Previous Year Toppers List (2022)

As the GATE 2023 result is declared, it is important for the candidates to know about the marks secured by the previous years' toppers. The below given GATE 2022 branch-wise top scores includes the marks, scores and rank secured by them.

Subjects

Rank

GATE Marks (Out of 100)

GATE Score

GATE Aerospace Engineering

1

83.33

1000

GATE Agricultural Engineering 

1

81.00

997

GATE Architecture and Planning

1

79.67

1000

GATE Biomedical Engineering

1

45.33

1000

GATE Biotechnology

1

73

985

GATE Chemical Engineering

1

68

1000

GATE Chemistry

1

77

1000

GATE Civil Engineering

1

97.36

1000

GATE Computer Science and Information Technology

1

81

1000

GATE Ecology and Evolution 

1

71 (Both)

989 (Both)

GATE Electrical Engineering

1

92.67

1000

GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering

1

78

1000

GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics

1

94

978

GATE Environmental Science and Engineering

1

77

1000

GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics

1

78.67 (Both)

940 (Both)

GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology

1

91.33

1000

GATE Geomatics Engineering

1

80

979

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics

1

88

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology

1

84

982

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics

1

68

1000

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy

1

73

972

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology

1

83.37

994

GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: English

1

77.67

971

GATE Instrumentation Engineering

1

88.33

940

GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany

1

68

1000

GATE Mathematics

1

63.33

997

GATE Mechanical Engineering

1

90.05

1000

GATE Metallurgical Engineering

1

80.67

952

GATE Mining Engineering

1

64.67

973

GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

1

58.33

1000

GATE Petroleum Engineering

1

82

980

GATE Physics

1

68

1000

GATE Production and Industrial Engineering

1

95

986

GATE Statistics

1

49

1000

GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

1

81.33

1000

What after GATE 2023 Result?

After the declaration of the GATE 2023 result, candidates who have qualified in the exam can participate in GATE CCMT Counselling Process. Selected based on their merit position, students will get admission into various postgraduate courses offered by IITs, NITs and other prominent technology institutes. 

Also Read: GATE 2023 Result Released at gate.iitk.ac.in, Scorecard Download link
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

Who got the highest marks in the GATE exam?

The top Scores in the GATE 2023 exams is 1000 which has been secured by students in a few of the papers of GATE 2023.
