GATE Toppers List 2023: Check Names, Ranks and Scores Branch Wise Here

GATE 2023 Topper List with Marks
IIT Kanpur, the organising committee of the GATE 2023 has released the GATE topper list both branch-wise and subject-wise. The list includes the name of the candidates who have secured the highest number of marks in their respective engineering streams as per the GATE result. The successful candidates will be eligible to take admissions for M. Tech/M.E courses or for recruitment in PSUs through GATE. Candidates can check out the GATE 2023 Toppers List in the table given below.
|
GATE Papers
|
Name of the topper
|
Marks Obtained
|
Score Obtained
|
GATE Aerospace Engineering
|
JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI
|
73
|
988
|
GATE Agricultural Engineering
|
ANSHIKA RAI
|
49
|
1000
|
GATE Architecture and Planning
|
SHREYA BHARDWAJ
|
75.67
|
1000
|
GATE Biomedical Engineering
|
THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA
|
60
|
1000
|
GATE Biotechnology
|
AISHWARYA K
|
79.67
|
1000
|
GATE Chemical Engineering
|
ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR
|
92.67
|
1000
|
GATE Chemistry
|
ATANU DAS
|
72
|
981
|
GATE Civil Engineering
|
SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA
|
83.11
|
1000
|
GATE CSE & IT (Computer Science and Information Technology)
|
JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE
|
93.67
|
1000
|
GATE Ecology and Evolution
|
KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI
|
84.33
|
1000
|
GATE Electrical Engineering
|
BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY
|
66
|
1000
|
GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL
|
90
|
1000
|
GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
|
ANSHUMAN
|
83.67
|
952
|
GATE Environmental Science and Engineering
|
DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL
|
64.33 (Both)
|
953 (Both)
|
GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics
|
SHUBHAM BANIK
|
85.67
|
1000
|
GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology
|
MANISH SINGH
|
74
|
1000
|
GATE Geomatics Engineering
|
SAURAV KUMAR
|
66
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics
|
V GAURAV
|
83.33
|
989
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology
|
DEEPTI DILIP MOAR
|
84
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics
|
KEERTHANA NAIR
|
74.67
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy
|
SREERAM K N
|
72.67
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology
|
TEJASVI KAMBOJ
|
73
|
943
|
Humanities and Social Sciences: English
|
SAYANTAN PAHARI
|
84.33
|
1000
|
GATE Instrumentation Engineering
|
AKASH SRIVASTAVA
|
78.33
|
968
|
GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
|
ADVITA SHARMA
|
73.33
|
1000
|
GATE Mathematics
|
SUVENDU KAR
|
50.33
|
941
|
GATE Mechanical Engineering
|
ARYAN CHOUDHARY
|
90.67
|
1000
|
GATE Metallurgical Engineering
|
ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV
|
85.67
|
973
|
GATE Mining Engineering
|
UDIT JAISWAL
|
63.33
|
973
|
GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
SHIVAM RANJAN
|
60
|
1000
|
GATE Petroleum Engineering
|
MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR
|
74.67
|
963
|
GATE Physics
|
ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA
|
75
|
1000
|
GATE Production and Industrial Engineering
|
SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA
|
87.33
|
938
|
GATE Statistics
|
NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN
|
73.67
|
1000
|
GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|
AMIT KUMAR PANDEY
|
66
|
1000
GATE Previous Year Toppers List (2022)
As the GATE 2023 result is declared, it is important for the candidates to know about the marks secured by the previous years' toppers. The below given GATE 2022 branch-wise top scores includes the marks, scores and rank secured by them.
|
Subjects
|
Rank
|
GATE Marks (Out of 100)
|
GATE Score
|
GATE Aerospace Engineering
|
1
|
83.33
|
1000
|
GATE Agricultural Engineering
|
1
|
81.00
|
997
|
GATE Architecture and Planning
|
1
|
79.67
|
1000
|
GATE Biomedical Engineering
|
1
|
45.33
|
1000
|
GATE Biotechnology
|
1
|
73
|
985
|
GATE Chemical Engineering
|
1
|
68
|
1000
|
GATE Chemistry
|
1
|
77
|
1000
|
GATE Civil Engineering
|
1
|
97.36
|
1000
|
GATE Computer Science and Information Technology
|
1
|
81
|
1000
|
GATE Ecology and Evolution
|
1
|
71 (Both)
|
989 (Both)
|
GATE Electrical Engineering
|
1
|
92.67
|
1000
|
GATE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
1
|
78
|
1000
|
GATE Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
|
1
|
94
|
978
|
GATE Environmental Science and Engineering
|
1
|
77
|
1000
|
GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics
|
1
|
78.67 (Both)
|
940 (Both)
|
GATE Geology and Geophysics: Geology
|
1
|
91.33
|
1000
|
GATE Geomatics Engineering
|
1
|
80
|
979
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics
|
1
|
88
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology
|
1
|
84
|
982
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics
|
1
|
68
|
1000
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy
|
1
|
73
|
972
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology
|
1
|
83.37
|
994
|
GATE Humanities and Social Sciences: English
|
1
|
77.67
|
971
|
GATE Instrumentation Engineering
|
1
|
88.33
|
940
|
GATE Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
|
1
|
68
|
1000
|
GATE Mathematics
|
1
|
63.33
|
997
|
GATE Mechanical Engineering
|
1
|
90.05
|
1000
|
GATE Metallurgical Engineering
|
1
|
80.67
|
952
|
GATE Mining Engineering
|
1
|
64.67
|
973
|
GATE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
1
|
58.33
|
1000
|
GATE Petroleum Engineering
|
1
|
82
|
980
|
GATE Physics
|
1
|
68
|
1000
|
GATE Production and Industrial Engineering
|
1
|
95
|
986
|
GATE Statistics
|
1
|
49
|
1000
|
GATE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|
1
|
81.33
|
1000
What after GATE 2023 Result?
After the declaration of the GATE 2023 result, candidates who have qualified in the exam can participate in GATE CCMT Counselling Process. Selected based on their merit position, students will get admission into various postgraduate courses offered by IITs, NITs and other prominent technology institutes.
