Ghaziabad, Noida school closed after students and teachers test positive of COVID

    Created On: Apr 12, 2022 09:25 IST
    Modified on: Apr 12, 2022 11:22 IST
    As per the latest reports, three students from two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for COVID-19 while 16 cases with three teachers were reported from a school in Noida. As per reports, one of the schools in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram has announced a three-day closure of schools while schools in Noida have moved to an online mode of classes for a week.

    Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar stated that among the three students, two are from one school and one of them lives in Noida. The test results of the students were out when they were at their respective homes and not in schools. He further added that the tests and vaccinations in the schools will be conducted as usual. 

    When asked whether the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant, senior doctors have said that the details are yet to be confirmed. Officials from one of the schools where the two students were tested positive told the media that the school has announced a three days holiday but thereafter it will remain closed for the Easter holidays and reopen for the offline classes after Monday.

    Variant Confirmation soon

    In the case of the Noida COVID positive cases, 13 students and three teachers in a single school tested positive for COVID which has prompted the schools to switch to online classes. Sources from the district health department stated that we have decided to go online and sanitize the schools completely. The students will return for the offline classes on April 18, 2022, and those infected will have to get their Rapid Antigen Test Report. It has further been stated that all the cases will be reported to the health department and follow-up will be done.

